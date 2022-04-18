Corporate Governance Compliance Officer Sint Maarten | Vacancy

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for a Corporate Governance Compliance Officer, which will be the liaison between the Implementation Team (I-Team) Corporate Governance and PJIAE N.V. The Corporate Governance Compliance Officer will further develop policies and procedures to ensure that corporate governance is further implemented within PJIAE N.V. The Corporate Governance Compliance Officer has a direct reporting line to the Chief Executive Officer of the Managing Board.

ROLE:

Advises the managing board and supervisory board on the further implementation and operation of Corporate Governance.

Conducts or directs internal activities of compliance issues and generates reports about findings.

Ensures that action is taken in case of non-compliance.

Aids internal and external auditors in compliance reviews.

Coordinates with I-team and PJIAE N.V. to ensure adherence to laws and regulations (both local and internationally);

Drafts policies and procedures to be implemented and ensures communication to all stakeholders involved.

Stays updated on changes to applicable laws and regulations impactingCorporate Governance.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A master’s degree in law, corporate finance, or equivalent.

At least 7 years of working experience as a Corporate Governance Compliance Officer or similar role.

Knowledge of finance, strategy, and corporate practices.

Working knowledge of international and local Corporate and Governance laws.

High level of professionalism.

Trustworthy and high level of integrity to maintain confidentiality.

Good communication (written and spoken in the English and Dutch language).

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with various internal and external parties.

Ability to work independently and proactive to ensure deadlines are met.

Strong analytical, management and organizational skills and be capable of critical thinking.

Ability to deal with stress and work under tight deadlines; and

Proven computer skills, including proficiency in the use of MS Office,particularly MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Submit your resume and motivation letter to [email protected] no later than April 29, 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact the HR department for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.