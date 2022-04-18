Corporate Secretary Sint Maarten | Vacancy

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

The Corporate Secretary plays a leading role in good Corporate Governance by supporting the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board in the performance of their respective duties. The Corporate Secretary has a direct reporting line to the Chief Executive Officer of the Managing Board, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJIAE N.V., and Managing Director of PJIA Holding.

ROLE:

Ensuring that the managing and supervisory boards can fulfill their fiduciary duties to the shareholder.

Supporting the supervisory board in general and its chairman in particular.

Ensuring that managing and supervisory board decisions are carried out.

Serving as a key advisor for corporate governance issues.

Facilitating corporate governance in practice, compensation, riskmanagement and disclosure (whistleblowing).

Liaison with corporate governance stakeholders.

Monitoring the PJIA’s governance programs.

Collaborating with the management teams in fulfilling his/her tasks.

Keeper of all corporate governance documents and information.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A master’s degree in law.

At least 7 years of working experience as a Corporate Secretary or similar role.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and be capable of critical thinking.

Management and organizational skills.

High level of professionalism.

Trustworthy and person of integrity to maintain confidentiality.

Good communication (written and spoken in the English and Dutch language) and interpersonal skills.

Comprehensive knowledge of the company’s business and business environment.

Working knowledge of international and local corporate and governance law.

Knowledge of finance, strategy, and corporate practice.

Good organizational skills.

Ability to deal with stress and work under tight deadlines; and

Proven computer skills, including proficiency in the use of MS Office,particularly MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Submit your resume and motivation letter to [email protected] no later than May 9, 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact the HR department for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.