Department Head Distribution Department Saba

Saba Electric Company is the sole producer and distributor of electricity on the island of Saba. With its diesel power plant located near the Fort Bay harbor and expansive distribution network, which is mostly underground, SEC supplies electricity to some 1,260 homes and businesses islandwide.

Our team is comprised of 16 dedicated workers divided into 3 departments: administration, distribution and production.

SEC’s power plant is powered by 2 ABC engines and 3 reserve Caterpillar engines with a small solar installation on its rooftop. SEC also has 2 1MW solar parks, which account for about 40% of our energy demand. Our goal is to continue to increase our renewable energy share and thereby decrease our dependency of fossil fuels for electricity production.

Saba Electric Company N.V. is looking for a: Department Head Distribution Department

The position

The Department Head manages and carries out the activities related to operation and control and to the construction, installation, maintenance and repair of the electrical distribution and public lighting infrastructure and systems to ensure optimum reliability and durable availability.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

1. Management of electrical distribution activities and personnel

Drafts the annual business plan and budget, and indicates priorities and submits periodical reports;

Takes care of the planning and coordination of the (workflow) implementation, assigns, controls and supervises progress and quality;

Signals bottlenecks in the execution of the work and advises on improving the efficiency, effectiveness and quality of duties carried out by the department.

2. Coordination of maintenance activities for the electricity network

Takes care of construction, installation, maintenance and repairs to all components of the high and low voltage overhead– and underground distribution and public lighting infrastructure and systems;

Takes care of detailed work planning and procurement of drawings, manpower, material, transportation, auxiliary equipment and tools;

Is responsible for rapid response in case of service interruption due to shortage of electricity production, breakdown or other circumstances;

Prepares plans for short and long term preventive maintenance programs and for expansion, modification, and renovation projects and coordinates the execution.

3. Assist management if needed with other activities and performs duties of similar or lower ranked positions within the line of work.

What we offer

The appointment is for a period of 1 year with the possibility for renewal and you will work on a fulltime basis of 40 hrs. per week. We offer a competitive package based on our Human Resources Policy Manual: A competitive salary, an end-of-year bonus and holiday allowance of 8%.

Who we are looking for

Has a MTS Electrical Engineering Degree; thinking/working level: MTS+; thorough working knowledge of network operation and control and of construction, installation, maintenance and repair of overhead and underground distribution system and the public lighting system; knowledge of administrative procedures; communication and reporting; experience: 2 years.

Interested?

Send your application letter and CV along with all relevant documentation in digital format to Ms. Hazel Durand, Executive Assistant. Email: [email protected]. CLOSING DATE: June 15th, 2021.

