HR Advisor Sint Maarten | Vacancy

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for an experienced HR Advisor who is confident, reliable, and responsible team player with excellent communication skills. PJIAE N.V. is looking for a HR Advisor who is confident in providing timely and professional advice and support to managers and employees on a range of HR topics, which also includes support the HR Manager in delivering organization- wide HR initiatives to enhance employee engagement, capability, and capacity.

ROLE:

First point of contact for employees’ inquiries and concerns; providing guidance, advice, problem-solving and coaching;

Manage and process HR transactions including onboarding, transfers, reorganizations, new hires, terminations, job and personal data changes, organizational changes, etc.;

Assist with analyses, development, and executing programs such as Employee Engagement, Training & Development, Performance Management, Occupational Health & Safety Management;

Drafts and updates HR policies which are aligned with labor legislation, HR best practices, and the company strategy;

Support the continuous improvement by identifying areas for change, automation, improved documentation, etc. that supports effective HR service delivery;

Manages the various metric tools and uses the HR information systems (HRIS) to access, input, and compile data;

Develop and monitor key metrics (recruitment, attendance, training, turnover/retention etc.) and report appropriately to the team and wider business.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. Additional professional qualifications in Training & Development are a plus;

A minimum of 5 years working experience on a tactical and or strategic level;

Expert level written and verbal communication skills in English and Dutch is required;

Demonstrable working knowledge and understanding of employment legislation, policies and HR best practices, HRIS, and their application;

Understanding of Payroll processing requirements is an advantage;

Well organized and able to juggle multiple tasks; dynamic, and action-orientated, meets deadlines and makes it happen;

Ability to work independently and take initiative, but also must be enthusiastic teamplayer;

Ability to build and maintain relationships and work confidently with people at all levels;

Possess an enthusiastic and approachable personality;

Excellent communicator(written and verbal) with the ability to earn trust and credibility;

Ability to influence, network, negotiate, counsel and mediate;

Ability to work with all levels within the business ranging from directors, managers, and employees, and building a good working relationship with all individuals and the HR-department;

An elevated level of professionalism and confidentiality is crucial to this role

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Submit your resume and motivation letter to [email protected] by April 29, 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Contact Ms. Miguela Gumbs, HR Manager, at telephone number +17215202888 or email [email protected].

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.