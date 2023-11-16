Vacancy Manager of Dispatch and Operations Control St. Maarten

The Manager is responsible for the overall management of the dispatch department and functionally controls the day of operation. This includes overseeing the day-to-day operations and developing and implementing strategies to improve on-time performance and safety. The Manager must have a strong understanding of aviation operations and regulations and excellent leadership and communication skills.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and oversee aspects of the dispatch department and monitor and steer the daily operation.

Establish and implement department policies, goals, objectives, and procedures.

Manage dispatch activities, including revising and developing dispatch procedures, to ensure and enhance a safe and efficient airline operation.

Coordinate with other departments, such as flight operations, maintenance, and customer service, to maintain operational control and improve On-Time Performance.

Identify and manage potential and actual operational issues and risks, and take corrective action by addressing day-to-day matters.

In charge of the daily briefing with all operational departments, ensuring the actions that come forward are performed. Coordinates all actions/initiatives to optimize WINAIR operations and OTP.

Monitor airline performance daily and provide status updates to management. In charge of researching and evaluating delays or other operational issues and the actions taken to prevent these from happening.

Respond to and resolve operational incidents and disruptions, including sub-chartering, schedule changes, etc.

Maintain a thorough knowledge of company policies and procedures, applicable regulations, WINAIR pertinent manuals and SMCAA Regulations, ICAO, and other pertinent technical data.

Manage and provide operational support during irregular operations (IROPs).

To ensure effective dissemination of relevant information to employees or subcontractors – where appropriate and allowed, especially information related to internal and external customer (dis)satisfaction.

To provide immediate feedback to employees to act upon learning opportunities following operational exceptions, discrepancies, or other incidents.

To lead, motivate, and empower employees through example, effective and open communication, and regular performance feedback to maximize customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and team productivity.

To create a positive and collaborative team environment by setting and regularly reviewing the achievement of team goals

To ensure coaching and feedback are focused on the key accountabilities of customer satisfaction, operations procedures, and business results.

Ensure with the Director of Operations that training and development plans are in place for every employee and are complied with.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work environment characteristics described here represent those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

The work environment is sometimes hectic and fast-paced.

Exposure to fumes or airborne particles is possible.

The employee is occasionally exposed to extreme cold or heat.

QUALIFICATIONS

A Bachelor’s degree or a combination of education and related experiences.

An FAA Aircraft Dispatch licence is a plus.

Minimum five (5) years of experience in airline dispatch operations.

Two (2) years of supervisory experience.

Knowledge of dispatch, airport operations, and airline policies and procedures.

Reliable and self-motivated is a must.

Analytical, interpretive, and organizational skills.

The ability to multi-task efficiently and effectively to meet deadlines.

Ability to sit for extended periods to handle the computer work, subject to critical deadlines.

Interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and the ability to work with all levels of an organization.

PC proficient in Microsoft Office software, specifically Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Position requires some physical exertion such as pulling, pushing, reaching, bending, standing, walking, and light lifting of boxes, bags, files, etc., not over 30 lbs.

Able to work additional hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, as needed.

To ensure that escalaXon procedures and conXngency planning of WINAIR operaXonsare in place

Maybe travel is required at times.

Interested candidates, Dutch nationals or people with a permanent St. Maarten residency preferred, can apply in writing with a motivation letter and resume to [email protected]

Company information: https://www.winair.sx