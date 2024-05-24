Pre-qualification: carport solar pv installation project at Bonaire International Airport
Bonaire International Airport NV (BIA) is seeking to enhance its electricity supply through sustainable means by designing and installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on carports. In a later stage energy storage and charging facilities will be installed as well. This initiative aims not only to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint but also to lower energy costs while maintaining the aesthetic and characteristic atmosphere of the airport. BIA is looking for a partnership to embark on this sustainable journey.
Information and request pre-qualification document
Interested EPC companies can request information and the Pre-Qualification document, outlining all criteria and requirements. BIA has appointed The Green World Company as a consultant for this and future projects. Therefore, interested EPC companies can send an email to: fedde@thegreenworldcompany.com
Submission Deadline Pre-Qualification: June 13, 2024
www.bonaireinternationalairport.com
