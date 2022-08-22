Public Tender with pre -selection Redesigning the Oranjebaaiweg Sint Eustatius

The Public Entity Sint Eustatius intends to redesign Oranjebaaiweg.

The work section will have a length of approximately 1050 meters and will include renewing the road surface, installing parking spaces and traffic regulating measures.

The planned works will start before the first quarter of 2023.

What is OLE looking for?

In order to select a contractor for this project, the Public Entity of St. Eustatius organizes a public tender with pre‐selection. Contractors interested in participating in the pre‐selection are invited to express their interest and submit the following information:

Extract from the Chamber of Commerce, not older than 3 months; Organization chart of the company; CV of personnel responsible for the planning and quality of this project; Company financial reports for the past 3 years, signed by an accountant; Letter from the IRS, stating that the contractor is up to date with his tax payments; Evidence by means of a CV. that the intended implementer has successfully completed comparable projects; A list of possible subcontractors and their technical references.

The companies deemed to be able to complete the project on the basis of the assessment of the information submitted will be invited to participate in the tender and submit a financial proposal.

Are you interested?

The requested information should be sent to [email protected] before 4 p.m. (local time) on August 26, 2022. More information can be obtained by email: [email protected] The St. Eustatius 2020 Procurement Regulations apply to this tender.