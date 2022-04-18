Supervisory Board Members Sint Maarten | Vacancy

The SBoD of PJIAE is looking for SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS.

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

ROLE:

The Supervisory Board of Directors (‘SBoD’) of the Princess Juliana International Airport (‘PJIAE’, ‘the Company’) is tasked with “supervising the policy of the Management Board and general operating procedures in the Company and the enterprises(s) associated with the Company. The Supervisory Board advises and assists the Management Board without prejudice to the tasks assigned and the powers granted otherwise, pursuant to the law and the articles of association, to the Supervisory Board. In the execution of its tasks and its powers, the Supervisory Board is solely guided by the interest of the Company and its enterprise(s)”. The Supervisory Board performs its tasks in accordance with the law, the Company’s articles of association and the Corporate Governance Code. Each individual Supervisory Board member acts in the best interests of PJIAE, its businesses and its stakeholders.

COMPOSITION:

The composition of the SBoD should be such that the combination of experience, expertise and independence of its members meets the defined requirements and best enables the SBoD to fulfill its various obligations to PJIAE and the shareholder, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The composition of the SBoD, must in any event include persons with relevant and demonstrable legal, financial and/or (operational) aviation expertise.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Academic or Bachelor degree (in specific field of expertise) and at least 10 years of work experience in a senior managerial position.

Has a helicopter view and analytical ability to distinguish between main and minor issues.

Is able to monitor and stimulate the policy of management in a timely and adequate manner and

to assist management with advice (on)in the preparation and implementation of the policy. Has the ability to function as a sounding board for management regarding various policy areas.

Has the knowledge and experience in decision-making processes. Is decisive and persuasive.

Has the knowledge and ability to assess whether management is taking responsible business risks.

Has the knowledge and ability to review PJIAE’s records for accuracy and reliability.

Has strong analytical ability to make critical judgments about PJIAE’s funding, operating and investment budget, policy plan, business plan, annual plan, financial statements, risk management, and other matters of business operations.

Has knowledge of the (basic) principles of corporate governance.

Is of impeccable character and must pass an integrity test.

Is willing and able to make sufficient time available for the position of SBoD member.

Is willing to invest structurally in his/her own professional development, by keeping up to date with current affairs, taking self-study materials, and follow-up courses.

Has the interpersonal skills to establish and maintain good working relationships and interaction with different stakeholders.

Has no business or personal relationships that could give the appearance of a direct or indirec conflict of interests with PJIAE.

Be role models of PJIAEs winning culture.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Interested persons can email their resume and motivation letter before the 29th of April 2022 to: Recruitment committee Supervisory Board of Princess Juliana International Airport (‘PJIAE’) and e-mail it to: [email protected]. Reference: Application Supervisory Board member PJIAE (clearly indicate which expertise you are applying to).

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.