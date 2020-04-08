Vacancy Technical Customer Support Officer

IBIS Management Associates is Hiring

We are looking for a bright, energetic dynamic young professional

Technical Customer Support Officer with service minded attitude with at least 2 years customer support experience in a technical service desk environment, preferably in the financial industry.

IBIS Management Associates is a locally founded, owned and run company that is breaking through internationally and placing Curaçao on the radar with in-house developed solutions for the Financial Industry. IBIS’ clients are banks, trust companies and other financial institutions located in over 40 countries worldwide including the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Key Responsibilities:

To provide clients technical support through various communication channels like the phone, online chat, remote VPN connections and email or any other applicable means of communication.

To manage the customer helpdesk online suite and all related product support documentation and tools.

Keep track of support tickets and manage issues through to resolution within our SLA.

Analyze, diagnose, troubleshoot and identify solutions to resolve customer issues.

Coordinate partner product upgrades, roll-out at clients.

Required technical skills and experience

Experience with helpdesk ticket systems tools.

Strong affinity with troubleshooting activities and technical software installations.

Task oriented and committed to task completion within expected timeframes.

Basic knowledge of software installation and development (utilities, scripts, methodology and life cycle).

Good understanding and experience with at least 2 development platforms.

Personal Competencies & Skills:

Customer Focus with empathy for the customer situation

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical skills

Professional with sense of accountability

Proactive and problem solver

Technical awareness

In order to be successful in this position the following are essential:

Educated to a Bachelor’s degree in IT

Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in a technical service desk environment

Experience with software development sector & advanced IT & network skills

Excellent sense of urgency & service oriented

Fluent English and Spanish oral and in writing

Ability to work shift hours in a 24x7x365 environment

We offer a professional, highly flexible, dynamic and result driven organization.

An attractive remuneration package will be negotiated depending on your qualifications and experience.

If you meet most or all of these requirements contact us to schedule a meeting.

To apply for this position, email your resume and cover letter to:

IBIS Management Associates Inc., Att. Mrs. Angelique Ellis HR Manager.

E: [email protected]

T: + 5999 737 2065 ext. 661

W: http://www.ibis-management.com