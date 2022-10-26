26 oktober 2022 23:50 pm

Vacancies Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire

We are looking for a:

  • Chief Accountant
  • Front Desk Lead 
  • Chef
  • Reservations Executive
  • Housekeeping Lead
  • Housekeeper

Requisites: Bonarian sedula or Dutch passport / experience.

Would you like to have more information? Please send an e-mail to: [email protected]

