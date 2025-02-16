Vacatures Curacao Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 16 februari 2025

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers.

Are you an energetic and bubbly individual, who takes pride in providing great service, not scared to roll up your sleeves and always looking for ways to excel?

THEN THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY!

MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR, WITH SPECIALIZATION IN CARPENTRY.

Together with the chief engineer and assistant chief engineer, with the team consisting of 10 maintenance professionals, you are responsible for general maintenance and repairs in guest rooms, meeting spaces, restaurants and common areas including building interiors and exteriors, pool and gym facilities. You are a master of a variety of trades including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, painting, wall covering and tiling to ensure an attractive and well-maintained hotel. With your knowledge and can-do mentality, you will support and guide the maintenance team in executing daily, weekly and monthly checklists, ensuring guests’ requests are responded to according to high service standards.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SUPERVISOR

As an F&B supervisor you are responsible for everything that happens in regards food and beverage services, from the bar to the restaurants, meeting rooms, breakfast and a la carte dinners and everything in between. You will work closely with our other F&B supervisors, and you will lead the team of F&B employees. You can motivate employees and get them moving and you ensure a good working atmosphere. Through your management style, you ensure that the operational processes run smoothly.

BARTENDER

As a Divi Flamingo bartender, you can shake up a drink our guests will fall in love with. You have a great passion for cocktails and get energy from making others happy. You can anticipate the type of guest, know how to multitask, and want to develop your skills in a professional and dynamic environment. You have an informal approach and are naturally hospitable. You are proactive, accurate and you remain calm under pressure and are constantly looking for ways to improve.

WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

A team player with great coaching skills and a high sense of responsibility.

Command of the English language. Papiamentu, Spanish and Dutch are a plus.

Full-time availability (5 days, 40 hours per week). Working hours are from 5AM until 12PM. The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday, with 2 days off (consecutively or separate).

Demonstrable work experience in specific areas.

WHAT DO WE OFFER?

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS CHALLENGE?

That’s great! Then apply now. We are very curious and would like to get to know you. Please submit your application letter and resume to Human Resources department by email at [email protected].

