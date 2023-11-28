Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire is one of the many Divi Resorts.

For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers. Therefore, we desire to hire you!

All listed jobs are full-time (40 hours per week).

SENIOR ACCOUNTING OFFICER

The Senior Accounting Officer, is responsible for performing complex accounting duties under supervision of the financial controller. These duties include assuming a leadership role to guide accounting personnel in daily tasks, reviewing financial data to make forecasting decisions and communicating with company managers and corporate head office about financial data. Core tasks are to: maintain an accurate and up-to-date system of recording and processing of guests and customer charges and payments; administrate all financial areas of the hotel, including Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Night Audit, General Cashier and Payroll ensuring that the bookkeeping is accurate and effective; ensure that all balance sheet accounts, including bank reconciliation, are reconciled on a timely basis; ensure that efficient and accurate budget preparation with the full involvement of department heads is obtained; ensure that deadlines for internal audit requirements, monthly inventory process and month end closing process are made. You have at least 5 years’ experience business accounting and also have bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting. You must be able to write and communicate in fluent English.

FRONT DESK /GUEST RELATIONS SUPERVISOR

As the Front Desk/Guest Relations Supervisor, you accommodate guests during their stay in an attentive, courteous and friendly manner, and assist, train and guide the front office staff in daily duties and long-term goals. You ensure (special) guest requests, run special guest programs such as VIP’s & wedding guests and handle all guest concerns. You also participate in room inspection program, communicates with the resort operational departments, sets up guest rooms and always thinks from a guest experience perspective. You have at least 5 years’ experience in a hotel costumer service supervision function and knowledge of hotel reservations system, you have bachelor’s degree in tourism or equivalent. For the position you would need strong multitasking and computer abilities. You must be able to write and communicate in fluent English.

PROFESSIONAL LINE COOK

Our Kitchen staff are the key players in ensuring we are serving the best quality food to our guests. Cooks are responsible for the daily preparation of food items and station management. Duties include set-up, stocking and preparing food in accordance with the resort’s recipes and standards, ensuring cleanliness, proper safety procedures, and organizing kitchen, walk-in coolers, and storage areas. You have proven experience as a line-cook in setting of serving more than 150 individuals.

KITCHEN STEWARD/ HELPER

The Kitchen Steward is responsible for the sanitation of all kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, dishware, glassware and silverware, as well as the kitchen itself including floors, shelves, freezer etc. The employee must maintain excellent attendance and be able to work on a fast-paced work situation.

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate). Working hours from 5.30 AM until 11PM, 8 hours day.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references, and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, holiday savings plan and much more