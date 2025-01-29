Vacatures Curacao Vacancies GvP School Sint Eustatius Melanie Zandwijk 29 januari 2025

The Gwendoline van Putten School (GvP School) is a school with approximately 235 students on the island of Sint Eustatius (Statia) in the Caribbean Netherlands. The program of the school consists of the three Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) curricula: Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ). The GvP School also offers Praktijkonderwijs (the practical stream) from the Dutch system. Our student population is diverse and multi-cultural. The language of instruction is English, and our educational approach is dedicated to the regional needs and demands of the Caribbean.

Our mission is to provide education that is challenging, inspiring, and tailor-made for each student. For the school year 2025 – 2026 the GvP School is looking for interested teachers/instructors in the following CXC subjects and occupational areas:

Information and Communication Technology / Data Operations

Mathematics

Electronics / Electrical Installation

Home Economics

English

English as a Second Language

Dutch as a Foreign Language

Social Studies

Accounting

Combination of subjects / occupational areas is possible. Appointments are full-time positions.

It is highly recommended that applicants have experience in the CXC system and/or have obtained Assessor level 4 in the mentioned occupational areas.

We expect our applicants:

To be qualified teachers (bachelor’s degree or higher, with a valid teaching qualification, meaning a qualification that is recognized by the Dutch ministry of education), and have at least two years of experience at a reputable school.

To be child-centered, motivated, goal-oriented, flexible, creative, and energetic, with a professional work attitude, and to have a willingness to cooperate positively with colleagues and parents.

To have a strong command of the English language (at least C1 level). Knowledge of the Dutch or Spanish language is considered an asset.

To be willing to commit for a longer period of time to the school and the island and be available and on island per 1 August 2025 at the latest.

We offer:

A teaching appointment for a period of 1 year with a possibility of extension, with a salary in accordance with the salary scales of the Caribbean Netherlands, and relocation package including flights and relocation allowance.

You can send your application letter and CV, including passport photo, before February 15, 2025, to the staff officer of the board, Mr. C. Lindo, via the e-mail address: [email protected].