Vacancies Princess Juliana Airport Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana Airport St Maarten

Are You Up for The Challenge?

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is with 1.8 million passengers, 275+ employees, and an ecosystem of around 1500 stakeholders, one of the busiest airports in the eastern Caribbean. Working at PJIAE is about making a difference and providing Excellent Passenger Experience. Our mission is to be the regional leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and good airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten. So, lift off your career to the next level with an amazing team. Join us today!

We are seeking enthusiastic persons to join our company:

Commercial Director m/f

HR Advisor m/f

ITT Administrator m/f

Security Officers m/f

Rescue and Firefighting Officers m/f

We are offering:

Opportunities to make a real impact in one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean with an amazing team of professionals.

A technology and innovation focused, dynamic, international work environment.

A competitive salary package and other benefits.

Training & Development opportunities.

Health Insurance & Pension.

Employment contracts depending on the position are from 1, 2 years, and possibly permanent.

Visit our website www.SXMairport.com ‘career page’ for more information about our vacancies.

If you believe you are the right candidate for the position, then please email your resume and motivation letter to [email protected].

