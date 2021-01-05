Vacancy Advisor public safety & crisis management Saba









You can also read the vacancy text in Dutch below

The island of Saba, located in the Caribbean, is a special Dutch municipality. Saba is known for its beautiful nature and is an excellent diving destination. The Mount Scenery is with its 877 meters the highest point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Saba has an area of 13 km2 and has about 2000 inhabitants. The four villages present are called The Bottom, Windwardside, St. John’s and Zion’s Hill.

The island government is looking for an: Advisor public safety & crisis management

The context

The island government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and ensures that results are achieved in various domains. In the organization people work together on the further development of the island. In recent years, the Public Entity of Saba has invested in strengthening its position and policy on both public order and crisis management, the intention is that this basis is further strengthened and expanded, in collaboration with the partners from the security domain in the Caribbean Netherlands.

This is the job

In this role you are responsible for fulfilling the directors role of the Public Entity of Saba in the field of safety and you also support the Island Governor in this. This requires good consultation with the various internal and external chain partners, on Saba but also on the other islands and the European Netherlands. The Ministry of Justice and Security is an important partner in your work. You will work on policy in the field of social safety, events safety, youth and safety and, for example, tackling domestic violence and drug crime. Within the crisis management task, preparation for the hurricane season is an important part of the work, and – if necessary – also combating the consequences of a hurricane. As a public order & crisis management advisor, you thus ensure a safer Saba, both in the field of public safety and crisis management.

Your profile

We are looking for a colleague with experience in both public order and crisis management, preferably in a comparable organization. Someone who is hands-on, can keep an overview, but is also able to deal with policy work. In this position it is especially important that you are pragmatic and solution-oriented, partly due to the small scale of the island. This is what we are looking for:

• You are good at building and maintaining a relevant network within the security domain, both on Saba and the other parts of the Kingdom;

• You provide solicited and unsolicited professional advice to the Island Governor, the Executive Council and the heads of department on a variety of topics in the field of public safety and crisis management;

• You specifically advise and support the Governor on safety issues, regulations and policy, in particular themes related to domestic violence, enforcement, catering related problems and disaster management;

• You identify relevant areas for improvement within the field and translate these into implementation;

• You take control through coordination with involved (chain) partners such as the Police, the Fire Department, Customs and the KMAR;

• You are responsible for the local safety meetings and facilitate the ‘driehoek meetings’;

• You support and advise the island disaster coordinator in the preparation for disasters and crises;

• You ensure current planning for disasters and crises;

• You organize multidisciplinary exercises;

• You involve the surrounding countries and islands.

Place in the organization

You advise directly to the Island Governor and you are hierarchically under the Island Secretary. You contribute to the administrative process as an advisor. We want to achieve results through collaboration, by connecting thinking and doing and by having an eye for the effects in Saban society. We believe that good collegial relationships, openness, humor and perspective contribute to a motivating work atmosphere.

Your skills

For this position we are looking for a pragmatic jack-of-all-trades who can deal with cultural differences well. You have HBO / WO thinking and working level and you have experience in the field of public safety and crisis management. You can deal with administrative and social sensitivity of safety issues and you look at security issues in a solution-oriented way. You work independently and are able to fulfill a wide variety of activities and to set priorities. Good knowledge of both spoken and written Dutch and English is a must.

We provide

We offer a 39.5-hour working week and a locally competitive salary, coupled with good secondary benefits.

The procedure

You can apply until January 31, 2021 by sending your application letter and CV in English (if desired also in Dutch) and sending it to the interim HR manager, Ms. Tabetha Hassell; [email protected]. For questions about the position, please contact Chris Besseling: [email protected] or via tel. +599 416 53 61.

Het eiland Saba, gelegen in het Caribisch gebied, is een bijzondere Nederlandse gemeente. Saba staat bekend om haar prachtige natuur en is een uitstekende duikbestemming. De Mount Scenery is met haar 877 meter het hoogste punt van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden. Saba heeft een oppervlakte van 13 km2 en telt ongeveer 2000 inwoners. De vier aanwezige dorpen heten The Bottom (hoofdplaats), Windwardside, St. John’s en Zion’s Hill.

Het eilandsbestuur is op zoek naar een: Adviseur openbare orde & crisisbeheersing

De context

Het eilandsbestuur van Saba staat bekend om haar stabiliteit. Het onderhoudt goede relaties met Nederland en zorgt ervoor dat resultaten bereikt worden in verschillende domeinen. In de organisatie werken mensen samen aan de verdere ontwikkeling van het eiland. De afgelopen jaren heeft het Openbaar Lichaam Saba geinvesteerd in het versterken van haar positie en het beleid op zowel openbare orde als crisisbeheersing, de bedoeling is dat deze basis verder wordt verstevigd en uitgebouwd, in samenspraak met de partners uit het veiligheidsdomein in Caribisch Nederland.

Dit is het werk

In deze rol ben je verantwoordelijk voor het invullen van de regierol van het Openbaar Lichaam Saba op het gebied van veiligheid en ondersteunt hierbij ook de gezaghebber. Dit vraagt om goed overleg met de verschillende interne en externe ketenpartners, op Saba maar ook op de andere eilanden en Europees Nederland. Het Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid is hierbij een belangrijke partner in je werkzaamheden. Je werkt onder meer aan beleid op het gebied van sociale veiligheid, evenementen veiligheid, jeugd en veiligheid en bijvoorbeeld de aanpak huiselijk geweld en drugscriminaliteit. Binnen de crisisbeheersingstaak is de preparatie op het orkaanseizoen een belangrijk onderdeel van het werk, en -indien nodig- ook de bestrijding van de gevolgen van een orkaan. Zodoende draag je als adviseur openbare orde & crisisbeheersing zorg voor een veiliger Saba, zowel op het gebied van openbare orde als rampenbestrijding.

Het profiel

We zoeken een collega met ervaring in zowel openbare orde als crisisbeheersing, bij voorkeur in een vergelijkbare organisatie. Iemand die hands-on is, overzicht kan houden maar zich ook in beleid kan verdiepen. Het is in deze functie vooral belangrijk dat je pragmatisch en oplossingsgericht bent ingesteld, mede door de kleinschaligheid van het eiland. Dit is wat we zoeken:

Je bent goed in het bouwen en onderhouden van relevant netwerk binnen het veiligheidsdomein, zowel op Saba als de andere Koninkrijksdelen;

Je geeft gevraagd en ongevraagd vakinhoudelijk advies aan de gezaghebber, het bestuurscollege en de afdelingshoofden over uiteenlopende thema’s op het gebied van openbare orde en crisisbeheersing;

Specifiek adviseer en ondersteun je de gezaghebber bij veiligheidsvraagstukken, regelgeving en –beleid, met name thema’s rondom huiselijk geweld, handhaving, horeca gerelateerde problematiek en rampenbestrijding;

Je signaleert relevante verbeterpunten binnen het vakgebied en vertaalt deze naar uitvoering;

Je voert regie door middel van afstemming met betrokken (keten)partners zoals de Politie, de Brandweer, de Douane en de KMAR;

Je bent verantwoordelijk voor het lokale veiligheidsoverleg en faciliteert het driehoeksoverleg;

Je ondersteunt en adviseert de eilandelijke rampencoördinator bij de voorbereiding op rampen en crises;

Je zorgt voor actuele planvorming rondom rampen en crises;

Je organiseert multidisciplinaire oefeningen;

Je betrekt de omliggende (ei)landen.

Plek in de organisatie

Je adviseert rechtstreeks aan de gezaghebber en valt hiërarchisch onder de eilandsecretaris. Je levert een bijdrage aan het bestuurlijk proces als adviseur. Wij willen resultaten boeken door samenwerking, door denken en doen met elkaar te verbinden en door oog te hebben voor de effecten in de Sabaanse samenleving. Wij vinden dat goede collegiale verhoudingen, openheid, humor en relativeringsvermogen bijdragen aan een motiverende werksfeer.

Dit breng je mee

Voor deze functie zoeken wij een pragmatische duizendpoot die goed om kan gaan met culturele verchillen. Je hebt HBO/WO denk- en werkniveau en je hebt ervaring op het gebied van Openbare Orde en crisisbeheersing. Je kunt omgaan met bestuurlijke en maatschappelijke gevoeligheid van veiligheidsvraagstukken en kijkt oplossingsgericht naar veiligheidsvraagstukken. Je werkt zelfstandig en bent in staat een grote diversiteit aan werkzaamheden te vervullen en daarin prioriteiten te stellen. Goede beheersing van Nederlands en Engels in woord en geschrift is noodzakelijk.

We bieden

We bieden een 39,5-urige werkweek en een lokaal marktconform salaris dat gepaard gaat met goede secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden.

De procedure

Je kunt tot 31 januari 2021 solliciteren door je sollicitatiebrief en CV in het Engels (indien gewenst ook in het Nederlands) op te sturen en te richten aan het hoofd HRM, Tabetha Hassell: [email protected]. Voor vragen over de functie kun je contact opnemen met Chris Besseling: [email protected] of via het tel nr +599 416 53 61.

