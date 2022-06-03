3 juni 2022 20:46 pm

Napa
Vacancy Aviation Security Curaçao

WE’RE HIRING

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit excellent customer service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Aviation Security

Requirements:

  • Attentive to detail, with high focus on safety and security
  • Passionate about customer service
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (days, evening, nights, weekends, and holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

