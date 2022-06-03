Vacancy Aviation Security Curaçao

WE’RE HIRING

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit excellent customer service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Aviation Security

Requirements:

Attentive to detail, with high focus on safety and security

Passionate about customer service

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Flexible to work on various shifts (days, evening, nights, weekends, and holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

