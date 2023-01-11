Vacancy Behavioral Scientist St. Maarten

Behavioral Scientist

This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) within our Sister Basilia Center—Day Activity Center. As a Behavioral Scientist, you will join our team that provides daily care for our clients with an intellectual disability and work closely together with our Psychologist, Social Worker, Unit Leaders and the Paramedical Team.

The Behavioral Scientist job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assessment and mapping: collects information on the functioning and abilities of our clients. Conducts the diagnostic testing of our clients;

Case management: Monitors the execution of the client centered care set out in the care plan. Takes part in the multidisciplinary meetings to adjust and evaluate goals that improve the client’s situation;

Coaching of teams: gives guidance, advice and support to the multidisciplinary team to improve the quality of care;

Knowledge of the English and Dutch language. (Spanish, Papiamentu and French are a plus.)

The job requires a Masters degree Behavioral Scientist (Orthopedagoog) or Child & Youth Psychology (Kind en Jeugd Psychologie), supplemented with minimal 5 years relevant working experience with intellectual disabled persons. Knowledge of relevant legislation is a must. Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Job description is available on request.

Why Work With Us?

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client-centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees. Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance, and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis. This position is based on scale FWG 60.

For more information please call +1 721 5483172 and ask for Mimi Hodge.

To apply, please send your application letter, resume and diploma to Johanna Wever, HR officer via: [email protected]

