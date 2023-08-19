Vacancy Board of Directors Saba Cares

Saba Cares is looking for a:

Board of Directors (one-headed)

Are you an authentic leader, passionate for the well-being of our community? Then this position is perfect for you! Your inspirational leadership, integrity and decision-making skills, will excel in this position. You shape a supportive work culture, coaching the management team while fostering connection and growth. Your role as an ambassador will be quality and safety driven, focused on collaboration within the community and strengthening our future-thinking organization.

Position

Saba Cares provides and facilitates a broad array of (medical) care to the population of Saba (a community of under 2,000 inhabitants) and its visitors. As Board of Directors at Saba Cares, your role involves managing overall operations and resources, developing strategic policies, and supervising medical care quality. You lead organizational development, engage in external negotiations, and drive healthcare initiatives. You will manage several projects that already were initiated in the last years. Your main focus will be overseeing a major project: the construction of a new care facility, expected to start after this summer. Additionally, you interact with financers and report to the Supervisory Board. Your mission is to enhance on-island healthcare and fulfill social responsibility.

Skills and competences

Education in management on an academic level

Knowledge of finance, HR, quality regulations regarding healthcare is required

Talent for leading a team to better performances

Political, organizational and cultural sensitivity

Entrepreneurship and an innovative mindset

A minimum of five years’ experience in a managerial position, preferably in a healthcare institution

Excellent communication skills in both English and Dutch are required

Read more about the desired profile, vacancy, procedure and how to apply at www.crmlink.nl/sabacares

More information & application

Saba Cares’ search for the new Board of Directors is supported by bureau crmLiNK (Amsterdam, NL). For inquiries, kindly reach out to Drs. Carla Aalse, the lead consultant of crmLiNK, via [email protected] or +31 (0) 6 5258 4679 (telephone/Whatsapp). Application deadline: Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Acquisition in response to this vacancy is not appreciated.