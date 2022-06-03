3 juni 2022 22:39 pm

Vacancy Cargo Agent Curaçao

WE’RE HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Cargo Agent

Requirements:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected]

