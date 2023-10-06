Vacancy Chief Executive Officer Curaçao

Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX) contributes to the economic development of Curaçao by stimulating and promoting investment opportunities and export. This goal is achieved by attracting, assisting, convincing and facilitating foreign investors to set up their business in Curaçao or expand their economic activities on the island. For this client, Deloitte Dutch Caribbean is looking for candidates for the position of: Chief Executive Officer

The position

As the Chief Executive Officer, you are responsible for the development and realization of the policies and objectives of the organization. You follow and evaluate the economic developments in the market that may affect the day-to-day operations of CINEX. You are driven to ensure that CINEX maintains its competitive advantage, and you develop policies and recommendations accordingly. You translate strategic frameworks into (multi-annual) plans and annual operating and investment budgets. You contribute to the development and realization of the strategic policy relevant to CINEX. You proactively provide advice regarding the preparation and implementation of statutory regulations that are relevant to CINEX.

You ensure an optimal relationship with stakeholders, including supervisory bodies, governments and all other external partners that are of importance to CINEX. These include potential domestic and foreign investors and entrepreneurs, international business networks, national (government) bodies and agencies active in the field of establishing companies. You are in charge of the operational management of the organization and manage the employees within the organization. You report to the Supervisory Board.

Your profile

You have an academic degree, preferably in Business Administration or Business Economics. You have at least 10 years of managerial experience, of which 5 years in a position with end responsibility. You have knowledge of and insight into the social, political, cultural and economic developments of Curaçao. You are familiar with the potential sectors and broader business context of CINEX. In addition, you have experience in and knowledge of the development of the economy of Curaçao and the (international) investment & promotion instruments that are attractive for Curaçao. You have strategic insight and are skilled in developing, communicating about and defending policies, legislation and regulations. You are proactive, a team player and you have excellent management and leadership skills. You are successful in collaborating with various stakeholders and navigating through the broader societal, political and governmental context. You are sensitive to your direct environment and are skilled in building and maintaining a relevant network. You are fluent in Dutch, Papiamentu, English and Spanish, both verbally and in writing.

The offer

CINEX offers a challenging position in a dynamic environment with a remuneration package in accordance with the ‘Landsverordening normering topinkomens Curaçao’.

Procedure

Deloitte Dutch Caribbean will conduct this procedure on behalf of the CINEX Supervisory Board. For more information, please contact Cherissa Koko, Senior Manager – BPS Consulting & Process Optimization at +5999 4333 333. Please email your cover letter and CV before October 22th, 2023 to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference and integrity check can be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.