Vacancy Coordinator Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Saba













1 Delen

Saba is an island located in the Northeastern Caribbean and is a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Zion’s Hill. Saba is a very tight-knit community and those seeking employment here should have some affinity for the island, its people and working in small community settings. This beautiful island, in the context of implementing an integrated and sustainable approach to domestic violence and child abuse, is in search of a:

Coordinator Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and facilitates that results are achieved in various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, health care, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice and various policy areas. In total, there are about 180 employees.

The position

You will be part of a team of social workers, project leaders and policy advisors who are addressing various social issues on Saba. You will work at the department of community development. As coordinator for domestic violence and child abuse, you will guide and collaborate with your direct colleagues throughout Saba government and in close collaboration with an island wide network of different stakeholders such as the police, the schools and the youth and family organization.

The profile

Your main tasks will include:

Initiating proposals for improving the policy on domestic violence and child abuse, in line with national developments/legal changes;

Hands-on case management and chairing meetings in situations of domestic violence in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, such as police, the organization for youth and family, court of guardianship and social work;

Being the island wide main point of contact and source of information for domestic violence and child abuse related matters;

The further implementation and strengthening of island wide approaches against domestic violence

Setting up and managing a shelter and a domestic violence hotline for reports based on existing plans;

Monitoring, evaluating and documenting the progress of the approaches on Saba and reporting on the progress at local and national levels.

You are

Possessing an affinity for the Caribbean and an understanding of the local situation and culture;

Able to balance both coordination and practical tasks, such as policy advice and consultation in cases of (suspected) violence and abuse in line with a multidisciplinary approach;

Able to develop new and innovative ideas by thinking outside the box and incorporating new information;

Independent and resourceful with strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills;

Able to build and maintain a network and take the initiative to fulfill and strengthen a connecting and collaboration role between various parties, partners and organizations on the island and in the region and also establish substantive connections between the different projects;

Stable and firmly present in difficult situations where a viable solution is not always available;

Result-oriented and capable of keeping an easy overview and working systematically so that you can communicate objectives and with active management help others achieve the intended results;

Job requirements

We are looking for someone with the following qualifications:

HBO+/Academically qualified in the relevant field;

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the field, including demonstrable familiarity with addressing domestic violence and child abuse cases;

Experience with case management. Responses to crisis, interventions, formalization of support services for victims of domestic violence and child welfare will be considered a plus;

Knowledge of and affinity with for field of gender-based violence and child abuse and are aware of important recent theories and developments;

Sound knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and policy related to domestic violence;

Experience and affinity for the relationship between policy development and program execution;

Excellent command of English, good command of Dutch and Spanish is a plus.

We offer

We offer a 39.5-hour workweek and a salary according to government salary scales. This position is evaluated at scale 11, with a basic salary ranging from $ 3,317 through $ 4,315 excluding 15.5% allowances accompanied by good secondary terms of employment. For instance opportunities for further professional and personal development.

Procedure

You can apply until May 7th, 2021 by sending your letter of application and CV in English (if desired, also in Dutch) to the attention of the Interim Head of HRM, Tabetha Hassell; [email protected]. You may also use this address for any questions that you may have.

Meer vacatures:



