Vacancy Department Manager | District Nursing Sint Maarten

Department Manager — District Nursing

This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours) within our District Nursing team. The District Nursing team provides short-term or long-term care to clients who are getting older, are chronically ill, terminally ill, recovering from surgery, or are disabled. The District Nursing Care also provides Mother and Child care for newborns and Home Care services.

The job requires:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing supplemented with training in healthcare management;

Relevant work experience in (change) management and nursing care;

Valid B driver’s license;

Knowledge of the English and Dutch language.

The Department Manager tasks and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Management of the District Nursing team (15—20 FTE) ;

Coordinates the care and services for clients within the District Nursing team in accordance with the requirements of the Government, AVBZ, SZV, FZOG fund and private insurances;

Sees to the execution of internal policies and executes personnel related policies;

Provides information for and sees to the execution of year plans;

Participates in committees and workgroups for the further development of the care products;

Implements changes to ensure continuity and quality of care.



Why Work With Us?

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client-centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees. Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance, and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Bregje Boetekees or Petra Bellert.

To apply, please send your application letter, resume and diploma before December 15, to: Johanna Wever, HR officer via: [email protected]

https://wyccf.org

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Curacao.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je wekelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven.