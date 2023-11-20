Vacancy Director Daycare Center Statia

Youth Care foundation of Sint Eustatius (1982) operates the Daycare Center “Buzzy Bees Inn” since 1992. We offer quality care for children in the age range of 0-4years and after-school children in the age range of 4-6 years. The current total number of children is approximately 80. We follow the requirements of the “Basic Island Ordinance Childcare”. It’s philosophy is based on the High Scope Program.
We are currently looking for a director to strengthen our developing team.
Function
The director is responsible for the daily operations of the daycare program in conformance with institutional and governmental regulations. This includes overall management of the Daycare and after school program based on a pedagogical policy.
Responsibilities
- Develop and implement the pedagogical curriculum
- Develop and maintain partnerships with internal and external parties working in childcare
- Formulate the annual program, including the yearly budget
- Monitor budget usage
- Assist staff in preparing and implementing activities and projects
- Plan and develop in-service training for daycare staff/evaluating performance of employees on a regular basis
- Ensures that challenges are handled in a professional and positive manner
- Maintain accurate records regarding the child development based on the observation method and general health of children enrolled in the program.
- Discuss the development of child(ren) with parents, organize parent meetings
- Contact local organization for referral of children
- Develop project proposals based on the needs of the children as well as of the organization
Competencies
- Professional knowledge of education, care and guidance of young children
- Knowledge of current hygiene and safety requirements/ordinances
- Insight in the functioning of the daycare
- Experience in managing a daycare center
- Excellent communications skills, negotiating and problem-solving skills
- Ethical conduct
- Team oriented
- Affinity with St. Eustatius
- Good command of the English and Dutch language in verbal and written form
- Knowledge and experience with the financial aspect of the daycare center (assessing/identifying emerging risks)
Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education/Pedagogics or comparable
- Knowledge of management processes to within your organization
- Proof of good conduct (VOG)
- Medical inspection report
- References
- A psychological report could be part of the selection procedure
Terms of employment
- 40 hours work week
- Salary conforms to market value and is based on experience and qualifications, within the childcare center established salary range
Contact
Are you our candidate? Email your application with resume before 6th December 2023 to [email protected]
We look forward to welcoming you to our team!