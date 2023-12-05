Vacancy Dive Master or Dive Instructor Bonaire

Immediate opportunity for a dive fanatic

Our highly rated Divi Dive operations are busy – who can help us to service our many repeat divers by diving with them and showing them our beautiful island underwater?

Dive Master or Dive Instructor

Looking for an experienced, enthusiastic Dive Master or Instructor who looks forward to work with a great team of professionals.

This role is available fulltime, parttime or on an on-call basis and comes with many benefits.

Interested? Please send your resume and motivational letter to Human Resources at [email protected]

Hope to meet and dive with you soon!