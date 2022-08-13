Vacancy Dive Operations Manager Bonaire

WONDERFUL CAREER OPPORTUNITY DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO BONAIRE

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean.

For our busy and high rated dive department, which forms a vital department within our resort, we are immediately looking for a: DIVE OPERATIONS MANAGER



The Dive Operations Manager plays a critical role in the efficient, smooth and safe running of the dive operations on site. Main responsibilities are:

The management, certification and motivation of the dive team including retail dive shop attendants;

Being part of the resort management team and strategic team work;

Ensuring all guests have the best and safest possible experience during any water-related activities during their stay;

The management of the Divi Dive retail store regarding all purchasing and merchandizing attending oversees dive trade shows;

The boat maintenance & management of diving equipment as well as dive fleet (7 boats) and compressor together with the Dive Engineer;

Daily administrative duties in Microsoft Office and dive software program to include (boat) and (dive)scheduling, boat and equipment maintenance and licenses upkeep and administration;

Work as a Dive Master and/or Instructor when required.

While the role does have a focus on diving activities, it is by no means the limit of the duties associated with the role. As a qualified, in status and experienced diving master & instructor, the Dive Operations Manager will also ensure compliance with all training standards to staff and the operation in general, ensuring that standards are upheld without exception.

We are looking for an outgoing, driven, hands-on and enthusiastic leader who has a great passion for dive and the sea, who likes to work with a great team of experienced dive staff and many repeat guests and divers.

Do you have what it takes to be our Dive Operations Manager? We’d love to hear from you. If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your application letter and resume to Mrs. Watson-Alee, Human Resources Manager by email at [email protected].