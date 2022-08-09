Vacancy Executive Secretary Saba

Saba is a Caribbean Island, and is also the smallest special municipality (Public Entity) of the Netherlands. The island is characterized by its beautiful nature, the volcano Mount Scenery (which is the highest point within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at a height of 887 meters), a particularly beautiful underwater world and its inhabitants.

Saba became a special municipality within the Netherlands after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10th, 2010. Currently about 1900 inhabitants (including several hundred medical students) live on an area of ​​13 square kilometres on Saba.

This beautiful island is looking for a: Executive secretary (directiesecretaris)

Work Environment

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. This consists of a good relationship with The Netherlands and ensures that results are achieved in the various domain areas. In the organization employees work together towards the advancement of the island. Our colleagues work in infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, garbage collection and processing, tourism, community development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communications, census, legal affairs, and other various policy areas. In total there are 190 employees.

The Island Government of Saba is working towards more self-sufficient and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication, and improving the quality of life on the island. In the past the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, garbage recycling, promoting a healthy lifestyle, improving social services, training and education of civil servants in project management and policy writing. This is a work in progress, as there is still much to do and achieve. Other projects that are currently being worked on are the following: the building of a new harbor, a school complex, new daycare and afterschool care buildings, marketing of eco-tourism, nature conservation, agriculture, organizational development, training and coaching of personnel, digitalization and further development of the organization.

On the agenda for the coming years are the following: execution of ongoing projects, continued improvements of the quality of life on Saba with the assistance of The Netherlands, implementation of financial management and integrity while also investing in our personnel by focusing on further professionalizing the organization through clear processes and procedures.

Position and Profile

We are looking for an executive secretary who strengthens the Island Secretary office. Together with other members of this team you focus on the implementation of objectives of the organization. You monitor the progress of Island Council, Executive Council and Island Secretary actions, signal potential bottlenecks and take the necessary actions. You are good in following up on request, and you are able to develop processes and procedures where needed.

Job requirements

We are looking for an experienced executive secretary with strong process, monitoring, and communication skills. The following is expected from you:

You have a completed, relevant education of at least HBO level;

Your advisory skills are well developed and you are able to advice the executive council;

You have a good judgment to be able to monitor whether processes and procedures are followed;

You are strong in planning and monitoring actions and reporting on progress;

You are a connector who brings people together on multidisciplinary topics;

You have organizational and administrative qualities;

Your writing skills are well developed, and you can easily create documents and write letters;

You have excellent communication skills, making you adept at involving stakeholders and steering projects;

You like to work in a solution and result-oriented way, and you know how to rise to the occasion;

You can write and speak in English and preferably in Dutch as well.

Commitment

You are prepared to commit to our organization for an extended period of time and you are willing to establish yourself on the island.

We offer

A competitive salary in minimum scale 10 (min $ 2956 max $ 4218) depending on experience, skills and competences

A 36-hour working week and a two years employment contract with the possibility of extension.

Generous secondary benefits

Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba

Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate traveling from abroad.

Apply

We look forward to receiving your letter of interest and resume (both in English) before or on August 19th 2022, addressed to the head of HRM, Brenda Tjipjes: [email protected]. Should you have any questions, these can also be sent to the email address listed.