Vacancy Financial Administrator Curaçao

Organization

BRINKS Servicio Pan Americano de Protección (Curaçao) NV is a leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services, and international transportation of valuables. BRINKS Servicio Pan Americano de Protección’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. The culture of continuous improvement is supported by a local and global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support. The Curaçao office offers secure transport and associated security services to customers in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, providing them with the highest levels of security service, and accountability in transporting valuable goods within the Caribbean islands.

Position

The Financial Administrator coordinates, executes and controls the invoicing, collection, accounting, purchasing, administrative, legal, fiscal, and fleet management processes associated with the Operations area of the Caribbean islands, to ensure legislative compliance, support the achievement of the objectives and goals of the Organization according to the corporate guidelines and standards, policies and procedures. The Financial Administrator reports to the General Manager Caribbean islands and has seven direct reports.

Responsibilities

Prepare and execute the annual company budget (expenditure and investment).

Ensure the optimization of processes to create opportunities for savings and / or cost reduction.

Plan, manage, control and monitor cash flows (Treasury).

Prepare financial reports and forecasts, both short and long term.

Prepare business cases, Capex control and monitor performance of Capex investments.

Perform FASB 109 reporting in accordance with corporate guidelines.

Maintain reconciliation of intercompany balances.

Handle accounting tasks such as recording business transactions, posting entries to financial records, calculating taxes due, and preparing payrolls of employees of the Caribbean area.

Liaise with the global office in Colombia as the main source of corporate knowledge, standards, and procedures.

Manage with suppliers the supply of materials from the region.

Verify compliance with purchase procedures.

Control and review the transfers and adjustments of spare parts for vehicles.

Channel requests, failures, and complaints from customers with the Operations Management unit and / or departments in charge, to correct or improve the operational and administrative processes of the organization.

Support in compliance with the policies, rules and procedures of the organization.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration.

A minimum of four years’ experience in a financial management position.

Proven experience developing and managing budgets.

Familiarity with tax compliance regulations, procurement, inventory, warehouse and distribution of materials and equipment, fleet management, conflict management and people management.

Leadership skills and team oriented.

Safety and customer focused.

Integrity of thought and conduct.

Excellent communication skills.

Fluency in English, Dutch, Papiamentu and Spanish, both written and verbal.

Advanced Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word), and knowledge of Oracle system.

Procedure

An assessment and extensive background check are part of the application process, and a medical examination is applicable for the selected candidate. To apply please send your cover letter and resume to [email protected] no later than February 2nd, 2023. For additional information please contact Gigi de Lain via [email protected].

