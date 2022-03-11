11 maart 2022 11:57 am
Vacancy Financial Manager Curaçao

IBIS Management is hiring a Financial Manager

We pride ourselves on being industry leaders, while reshaping the culture of future banking is part of our mission. Join our team and be part of an influential workforce that drives our fintech market forward. We are eager to onboard forward-looking and audacious talent who will further strengthen our team.

The Financial manager has the primary responsibility for managing the company’s finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping and financial reporting. The Financial Manager also provides leadership and oversight to the Finance Department.

Interested? Be the first to apply for this position at: www.ibis-management.com/career.

