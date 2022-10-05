Vacancy Financial Project Controller Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for a Financial Project Controller. The Financial Project Controller will be responsible for controlling of all financial aspects of the Terminal Reconstruction Project, including updating and managing of budget, accounting, forecasting and financial planning. Additionally, the Financial Project Controller will create and lead financial project reporting including budget and cash flows reports, and lead funding processes.

ROLE

Manage and update project estimates, budgets, forecasts, financing plans (internal PJIAE, project and World Bank).

Create and lead financial project reporting (internal, NRPB, World Bank, European Investment Bank reporting calendar and requirements).

Lead funding process World Bank and European Investment Bank.

Be the guardian of project governance.

Manage project administration in Exact.

Execute year end closing together with Finance Department.

Manage a commitment and contract administration.

Administer for Procore (construction project management software).

Manage financial project set up and lead payment workflow in Procore.

Review invoices, challenge suppliers and prepare payment approval process.

Liaison and work with stakeholders (internal PJIAE, NRPB, contractor, supervising engineer, suppliers, World Bank, European Investment Bank, Sint Maarten Tax Office, tax and legal advisors)

Support suppliers in application for Turnover Tax exemption. Point of contact for SXM Tax Office.

Support internal auditor, external company audit firm, and World Bank audit firm.

Set financial requirements, payment terms and bidder qualifications in bidding documents. Answer financial Requests for Clarifications during tender process. Lead financial evaluation. Check Bank guarantees.

Provide solicited and unsolicited advice, management information and calculations.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Master’s Degree in Economics, Accounting, Business administration or a closely related discipline.

Strong experience (>5 years) in project financial control in the broadest sense for large construction projects (e.g., managing risk and change contingencies together with project manager).

A solid understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on project accounting.

Experience with (partial) project delivery (creation assets and start depreciation).

Preferred Project Management qualification e.g., Prince2, IPMA, PMP, CAPM.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Submit your proposal to the HR department via email at [email protected] no later than October 19, 2022.

MORE INFORMATION

Contact the HR department for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.

Note, No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.

