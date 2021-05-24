Vacancy for a Primary School Teacher Saba (1,0 fte) (starting school year 2021-2022)















Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba) announces there is a Vacancy for a Primary School Teacher (1,0 fte) (starting school year 2021-2022)



Our organization and school

Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba) has been the only primary school education organization on the island of Saba offering inclusive education. It is the only primary school for this small English-speaking island with a catholic background, but we are open to other denominations. We currently cater to 172 students. Our student population is very diverse in background, in language and socio-economic status with a wide range of needs. A small rise in numbers is expected in the coming years.

The current organization consists of the SKOSaba board, a principal and the team. The team, with approximately 25 -mainly- full-time teachers and aides, 1 care coordinator and support staff, is very diverse in educational background and experience. The school has 9 classes this schoolyear



The main tasks and responsibilities of the teacher

The class teacher teaches and supervises pupils, contributes to the preparation and development of education, to the school organization and is responsible for personal professionalization. The class teacher works in a positive way with colleagues, parents and external parties. The class teacher has strong didactical, pedagogical and organizational skills

We are looking for:



✓ an enthusiastic motivated teacher who is in possession of a Teacher’s Degree (e.g. PABO or comparable/equivalent other diploma).

✓ has at least 3 years of recent work experience at a primary school.

✓ has experience abroad or affinity with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

✓ has affinity with and familiarity with the educational profile of the foundation with an inspiring vision on education; is well informed of current developments in primary education.

✓ has an good command of the English language.

✓ has experience with multilingual learners.

✓ is able and willing to deal carefully with cultural differences.

✓ cooperates positively with colleagues and parents.

✓ someone who, together with the SHS team, wants to take our educational level to a higher level.

Experience in inclusive education or diplomas / certificates related to Special Educational Needs (SEN) are highly appreciated.

We offer

• Salary in pay scale LA or LB, in accordance with RCN/OCW (Staff Manual) employment laws and depending on various factors.



If you wish to apply, please send a cover letter and résumé to [email protected] no later than the 1st of June 2021. Information can be viewed on our website and questions can be addressed to Willem-Jan van Hest, current interim-principal at above mentioned mail address

