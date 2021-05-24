Vacancy for our Primary School Vice Principal Saba (1,0 fte) (starting school year 2021-2022)















Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba) announces there is a Vacancy for our Primary School Vice Principal (1,0 fte) (starting school year 2021-2022)



Our organization and school

Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba) has been the only primary school education organization on the island of Saba offering inclusive education. It is the only primary school for this small English-speaking island with a catholic background, but we are open to other denominations. We currently cater to 172 students. Our student population is very diverse in background, in language and socio-economic status with a wide range of needs. A small rise in numbers is expected in the coming years.

The current organization consists of the SKOSaba board, a principal and the team. The team, with approximately 25 -mainly- full-time teachers and aides, 1 care coordinator and support staff, is very diverse in educational background and experience. The school has 9 classes this schoolyear



The main tasks and responsibilities of the Vice-Principal

As a management member you contribute to the development of the entire team and school. The Vice-Principal will be the first point of contact in the absence of the director.

In addition, the vice principal, in consultation with the Care Coordinator, ensures that student care within the school runs smoothly. The vice princpal will also work closely with the administration.



We are looking for

✓ has experience or affinity with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and is able and willing to deal with cultural differences with integrity.

✓ an enthusiastic motivated colleague who is in possession of at least a Teacher’s Degree (e.g. PABO or comparable/equivalent other diploma).

✓ experience with both leadership and teaching.

✓ affinity and experience in working with children aged 4-12.

✓ the capacity to think about organizational development within an inclusive primary school.

✓ has at least 3 years of recent work experience in giving education.

✓ has affinity and familiarity with the educational profile of the foundation with an inspiring vision on education; is well informed of current developments in primary education.

✓ cooperates positively with colleagues and parents and stakeholders

✓ knows how to deal with multilingual learners.

✓ has an good command of the English language. The ability to understand/speak Dutch is a preference.

✓ someone who, together with the SHS team, wants to take our education to a higher level.

You are

✓ A strong, enterprising personality with a sense of humor

✓ Approachable, visible and empathetic.

✓ Focused on the development of your colleagues and also on your own

✓ Looking for a workplace to which you want to commit yourself for several years

✓ Proactive within our management and also with the board of SKOSaba.

Experience in inclusive education and/or management is highly appreciated.

We offer

• Salary in pay scale LC, in accordance with RCN/OCW (Staff Manual) employment laws and depending on various factors.

If you wish to apply, please send a cover letter and résumé to [email protected] no later than 7th of June 2021. Information can be viewed on our website and questions can be addressed to Willem-Jan van Hest, current interim-principal at above mentioned mail address.

