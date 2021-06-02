Vacancy Freelance Researcher Caribbean















D66 International (Stichting IDI) is an independent yet integrated pillar of the international work of D66, the Dutch social liberal party. D66 International is committed to contribute to sustainable, democratic, and open international societies. To this end, D66 International works on political trainings, development of social liberal thought and best-practice sharing.

For a research project, we are looking for a freelance researcher based in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Focus of the project is the development of social liberalism in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The project is expected to take up 200 hours, running from 1 August to 31 December 2021.

Your tasks and responsibilities

Defining the scope of the research in consultation with D66 International office

Fully designing and executing the project

Delivering a written and verbal research report

Developing and maintaining a network of relevant actors

Regularly coordinating with D66 International, D66 Caribbean Network and its Board

In the eventuality of a field visit by D66 officials, supporting role before and during the visit

Your profile

You hold a BA or Masters in a relevant field

You have great affinity with social liberal thought and a developed political antenna

You are experienced in developing and executing (research) projects

You have an extensive network among political actors and/or civil society in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

You work independently, thoroughly and with an eye on deadlines

You are fluent in English, Dutch, Papiamento, and Papiamentu

You can travel throughout the research area if required

You reside in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

You are able to invoice us for your work

You can realize the project between 1 August to 31 December 2021

Our offer

A freelance position within our progressive political party for the duration of the project, estimated 200 hours in 4 months

Gross hourly fee of €50 (incl. VAT), plus reasonable expenses

Freedom to influence the course of the project in consultation with the D66 International office

Opportunity to build on and develop your civil and political network

Interested?



Your application (including a letter of motivation and CV) can be send to Martijn Bordewijk, HR Coordinator, until 13 June 2021: [email protected]. Interviews will be held via Zoom late June 2021. A limited Google search will be performed as part of the screening process. For more information about the freelance position you can contact the Head of International Office D66, Martine van Schoor: [email protected] / +31 658742503.

