Vacancy Head of Security Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring a private beach, PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites, as well as privately owned residences.
Role:
Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Head of Security to join our team. As the Head of Security, you will be responsible for managing and supervising the day-to-day security staff, to ensure the safety and security of all guests, residents, hotel staff, and property. You will need to be adaptable to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.
Qualifications:
- English (required)
- Proficiency in Papiamento (preferred)
- 5 years in a similar role (preferred)
- Law enforcement experience (preferred)
- Computer literate
- Available day and evening hours
- Valid driver’s license
- Full-time availability
Responsibilities:
- Plan, organize, and coordinate all phases of security operations.
- Assist the Chief Engineer and General Manager in implementing emergency planning.
- Prepare work schedules for effective staffing, ensuring efficient operation of the department within specific labor standards.
- Ensure regular patrol of building, grounds, and parking area of the Hotel, including camera surveillance system in place
- Serve as primary liaison with local law enforcement.
- Maintain daily logbook and report all incidents, problems, and unusual circumstances
- Perform human resources functions for security staff, including recruiting, hiring, training, and evaluating performance
- Other duties as required
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Beautiful work environment
How to apply:
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].