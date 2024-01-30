30 januari 2024 19:26 pm

Vacancy Head of Security Bonaire

Vacancy Head of Security Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring a private beach, PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites, as well as privately owned residences.

Role:

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Head of Security to join our team. As the Head of Security, you will be responsible for managing and supervising the day-to-day security staff, to ensure the safety and security of all guests, residents, hotel staff, and property. You will need to be adaptable to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

  • English (required)
  • Proficiency in Papiamento (preferred)
  • 5 years in a similar role (preferred)
  • Law enforcement experience (preferred)
  • Computer literate
  • Available day and evening hours
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Full-time availability

Responsibilities:

  • Plan, organize, and coordinate all phases of security operations.
  • Assist the Chief Engineer and General Manager in implementing emergency planning. 
  • Prepare work schedules for effective staffing, ensuring efficient operation of the department within specific labor standards.
  • Ensure regular patrol of building, grounds, and parking area of the Hotel, including camera surveillance system in place
  • Serve as primary liaison with local law enforcement. 
  • Maintain daily logbook and report all incidents, problems, and unusual circumstances 
  • Perform human resources functions for security staff, including recruiting, hiring, training, and evaluating performance
  • Other duties as required

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • Beautiful work environment

How to apply:

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

