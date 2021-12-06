Vacancy HR Manager Saba













Saba is an island in the Caribbean and a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. Saba, including Green Island, became a special municipality after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010. The island is five-square miles and has approximately 1900 inhabitants. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Hell’s Gate.

Organizational profile

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. This consists of a good relationship with The Netherlands and ensures that results are achieved in the various domain areas. In the organization employees work together towards the advancement of the island. Our colleagues work in infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, garbage collection and processing, tourism, social development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communications, census, legal affairs, and other various policy areas. In total there are 193 employees.

The Island Government of Saba is working towards more self-sufficient and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication, and improving the quality of life on the island. In the past the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, garbage recycling, promoting a healthy lifestyle, improving social services, training and education of civil servants in project management and policy writing.

This is a work in progress, as there is still much to do and achieve. Other projects that are currently being worked on are the following: the building of a new harbor, a school complex, marketing of eco-tourism, nature conservation, agriculture, organizational development, training and coaching of personnel and further development of the organization.

Team profile

The public Entity Saba in growing. The HR Manager provides guidance and leadership to the HR team and works closely with the Island Secretary, legal affairs, finance, and ICT.

Employees are of decisive importance in the continued development of the Saba. This requires leadership, strategic personnel planning, development of talents and the promotion of vitality amongst the civil servants. A manager is sought who will provide leadership to the HRM team and further expands HRM policy. Together with the management of the organization you are responsible for investing in the personnel, talent development, organizational development, keeping the personnel policy up to date and the introduction and execution of new HR methods and instruments. You also negotiate new developments within management and act as a sounding board and discussion partner.

Some important HR assignments for the near future are:

Implementing talent management

Introduce new steps in learning and development of civil servants, training and education

Implementing performance management

HR team development

Organizational development

Digitalization

The function

In the function of HR Manager you need to be flexible between roles. You provide leadership to the team and work along with other departments. You have good communication skills, and easily establish contact and rapport with people from different backgrounds. You have an eye for detail without losing sight of the larger picture. You are industrious, hands-on, communicative and empathetic, decisive, and flexible. You recognize the wants and needs of management and proactively translates these into concrete proposals and advice.

Requirements

You have at minimum a bachelor’s degree in the field of HRM/Personnel and Labor or equivalent;

You have least 5 years relevant and progressive experience in the HRM field;

Fluent in English and Dutch;

Knowledge of labor laws (Ambtenarenwet);

Strong conversation skills, coaching and mediation experience;

Can be consulted on strategic, tactical, and operational issues;

Working knowledge of MS Office, specifically Word, Teams, and Excel;

Project management is a plus;

Clear knowledge of ‘Rechtspositie ambtenaren BES’/the WMA, is a plus.

Competencies/skills

In order to perform the job successfully you must possess the following competencies:

Independent

Coaching skills

Communicative

Logical thinking

Team player

Goal-oriented

Analytical

Organizational focused

Our offer

The Public Entity Saba offers: a contract appointment of 39.5 hours per week with possibility of permanent service according to government salary scales (scale 12 from $3.832 – $4.893 excluding 15.5% additional allowances) and attractive secondary work benefits. Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate traveling from abroad.

Procedure

Are you interested? Please submit your application letter and CV in English before December 20th, 2021 to [email protected]. For questions related to the position and organization please contact Personnel Affairs by email or call 599-416-3453. An assessment may be part of the selection procedure. It is required to provide a certificate of good conduct.

