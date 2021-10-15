Vacancy HR Officer / Management Assistant Sint Maarten















This combined role covers 75% of your time working in HR and 25% of time supporting the Operations Manager on projects and general support.

As HR officer you will be responsible for recruitment & selection, based on a workforce plan. You will support the staffing process to the onboarding. Working with the HRMS you will be responsible for the quality of the data and offer support with the development of management information. You will also support training & development, and offer HR information.

The job requires a bachelors degree in HR or a BA, and 3 – 5 years of relevant work experience, preferably in healthcare. In addition; planning & organizing skills, good communication skills and strong ethics are required. Furthermore extensive MS Office skills and substantial knowledge of HR functions is needed. Experience with Payroll Ultra is a plus.

The ideal candidate will be self motivated, professional and energetic. We are looking for an ambitious colleague with a keen interest in people.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with lots of opportunities for professional growth. We also support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Petra Bellert, HR Manager. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter, resume and relevant diplomas before October 25, 2021 to: [email protected]. You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

Do you want more information? Please check our website: wyccff.org.

