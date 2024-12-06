Vacatures Curacao Vacancy Human Resource Manager Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 06 december 2024

WINAIR, is a successful, dynamic, and growing regional airline based in Sint Maarten. Established in 1961, WINAIR has been a key provider of safe and efficient air transportation in the Caribbean for over 60 years and is looking to grow further as a significant regional player in the Caribbean.

In the coming years, the primary focus will be on realizing WINAIR’s ambitions to grow further as a significant regional player in the Caribbean. This will involve managing growth, structuring the organization and professionalizing the organization to maintain our standing as a leading, safe, reliable, and profitable regional carrier, while continuing to expand and enhance our services.

On behalf of WINAIR, Deloitte is looking for candidates for the position of: Human Resource Manager

Position

As Human Resources Manager, you are responsible for developing and implementing HR policies that align with the organization’s strategic goals. You create and oversee HR policies related to performance management, working conditions and career development, ensuring they are effectively applied and compliant with regulations. You work closely with management to develop HR strategies that address both immediate and future staffing requirements, analysing and identifying training and development needs and opportunities. Serving as a strategic partner, you provide valuable insights and guidance into workforce planning and talent management to support organizational objectives. Proactively advising the CEO and CFO on HR matters, you drive organizational growth by professionalizing and structuring the HR function, you foster the corporate culture and promote a positive and inclusive work environment. Your responsibilities further encompass the coordination of HR reports and analyses, recruitment processes, performance reviews, and compensation matters. You are responsible for ensuring proper management of personnel files, and advise on employment legislation.

Requirements

With a proven track record in Human Resources within a competitive environment, you bring the essential experience required for the role of Human Resources Manager.

Additionally, the following requirements apply:

Academic or HBO-level degree in Human Resources or a related field.

At least 5 years’ experience in Human Resources.

Strong knowledge of local labor laws and international HR regulations and requirements.

Ability to prepare and write HR reports, advices and policy proposals.

Fluency in English and Dutch, both spoken and written.

Experience in the aviation industry is highly advantageous.

Please note that for this position, candidates must hold the Dutch nationality or have a permanent residency and possess a certificate of good conduct that is no older than two months.

Competencies

Well-developed advisory skills.

Effective problem-solving skills, with a pragmatic approach and the ability to take initiative.

Ability to listen objectively and to resolve disputes to the satisfaction of all involved.

Ability to work both independently and as a team player.

Advanced skills in computer programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational skills.

Flexibility due to the nature of the business.

The offer

WINAIR offers a challenging position with an attractive remuneration package in a dynamic environment.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. Loulou Nieuwenhuijs, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via [email protected] or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your cover letter and resume before December 23rd, 2024 to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference check, and integrity screening may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

