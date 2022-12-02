Vacancy Human Resources Manager Curaçao

Company

EZ Air is an airline with operational bases in the island of Curaçao and Bonaire. The airline operates flights between Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao and the broader region. The airline over past years has been steadily growing, both in number of employees as in the number and size of their aircraft. EZ Air is currently recruiting a:

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER (BASED ON CURAÇAO)

Position

As Human Resources (HR) Manager you are responsible for the recruitment of necessary Human Resources of the airline, primarily in Curaçao and Bonaire. You are also responsible for the monthly payroll processing, planning and guiding of training programs and -in a general sense- matters pertaining to Employee Wellbeing and Employee Performance. You provide Support to Top Management when it comes to general office procedures and Document Management.

Profile

You have formal training on a Dutch HBO level such as HBO Personeel & Arbeid or a comparable combination of formal training and work experience. You have 3 – 5 years relevant experience in the field of HR Management, preferable with airlines or a comparable industry. You are accurate, self-motivated, you possess excellent communication as well as general leadership skills. You know how to strike the right balance between the needs of individual employees on the one side and the Company’s needs and requirements on the other. You have a sound knowledge of our local labor laws. You have a strong command of especially English, but preferably also of Dutch and Papiamentu and strong writing skills. You are able to cope with stress.

Application

Interested in this position? Then please send your application letter and resumé Preferably before December 10, 2022 to: EZ Air B.V.

Attention Sueyenne Dammerman

Via mail: [email protected]

