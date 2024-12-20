Vacatures Curacao Vacancy IT Manager | Procurement Manager | Airport Infrastructure Project and Development Manager Melanie Zandwijk 20 december 2024

Curaçao International Airport, known as CUR International Airport, located on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao, is a modern-day airport which is connected to Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean, bringing various corners of the world closer for millions of local and regional travelers. Opened in late 2018 with a design capacity of 2.5 million passengers per annum, CUR’s 18,000sqm terminal is equipped with six boarding bridges that are capable of simultaneously accommodating three wide body aircrafts.

The airport itself is operated by Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP). CAP is a consortium of the private international investors Aport (Zurich Airport), Janssen De Jong (Netherlands) and CCR (Brazil). CAP has a 30-year concession agreement with the Government of Curaçao and as the private airport operator has taken the financial, operational, and development risk of Curaçao International Airport since 2003 up to and until 2033.

On behalf of Curaçao Airport Partners , Deloitte is looking for candidates for the positions of:

IT Manager

The position

As the IT Manager, you are responsible for (co) developing the organization’s IT strategy, IT policies and short-term and long-term plans. You provide advice to the upper management on strategic IT related topics and ensure the proper implementation and execution of the IT strategy and policies. You are responsible for the maintenance and management of the IT infrastructure, networks, software, hardware and applications. You lead large IT projects, including the digitalization of internal processes and the design and deployment of new IT systems and services. You monitor performance of information technology systems to determine cost and productivity levels, to make recommendations for improving the IT infrastructure, and to develop solutions for IT needs of key stakeholders across the organization. Finally, you are responsible for managing and coordinating the IT department.

Your profile

You hold an academic degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a similar intellectual level acquired through relevant demonstrable experience. You have a minimum of 3 years of experience in a management position and have experience leading and managing large IT projects and rolling out IT-infrastructures across various technologies. You have specialized knowledge in the field of IT, including information, automation and (data) communication technology, aviation (software), and knowledge of innovative developments and applications in the IT technical field. You have knowledge of process management and information analysis methods, and are skilled in building and presenting business cases and contract negotiations and management. You are skilled in developing IT strategies and policies and project management. You have strong leadership and decision-making skills, and are analytical, innovative and result-driven. You have excellent communication skills, both verbally and written, in English, Dutch and Papiamentu. Spanish is preferrable.

Procurement Manager

The position

As the Procurement Manager, you develop and manage the purchasing strategies, policies, standards, and procedures of the organization. You develop and manage the proposal, bidding and negotiating process and ensure compliance with applicable rules, regulations and standards. You are responsible for planning, organizing, directing, managing, and evaluating the purchasing activities to ensure return on investment, and you mitigate identified risks. You advise the upper management on strategic purchasing activities and ensure the proper operational implementation and execution of the purchasing strategies and policies. You monitor and provide feedback on performance as valuable input for innovation, change and cost reduction. You are responsible for determining and monitoring department budgets and achieving department goals, overseeing the timely execution of the department’s contractual obligations, setting priorities and empowering coordinators to lead effectively.

Your profile

You hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Accounting, or a similar intellectual level acquired through relevant demonstrable experience. You have a minimum of 3 years of experience in procurement or a similar field, and have experience as a purchasing agent, buyer, or procurement agent. You have substantial knowledge in procurement processes and supplier management, enabling you to make informed purchasing and budgeting decisions. You have strong leadership skills and are known for being result-driven and customer-oriented. You have strong analytical skills, decision-making capabilities, and negotiating skills. Additionally, your financial capabilities support purchasing and budgeting activities and policies. You have excellent communication skills, both verbally and written, in English, Dutch and Papiamentu. Spanish is preferable.



Airport Infrastructure Project and Development Manager

The position

As the Airport Infrastructure Project and Development Manager, you lead the planning, execution, and delivery of infrastructure projects critical to the airport’s development. Your focus is on driving improvements in operational efficiency, enhancing passenger experience, and ensuring the facilities meet both current and future needs. You develop, manage, and execute strategic infrastructure projects for airport development, expansion, and maintenance. You provide tactical leadership for ongoing projects, ensuring they align with the overall airport strategy and regulatory standards. You lead cross-functional teams, including internal departments and external contractors, ensuring that project milestones are met. You are responsible for overseeing budgeting, procurement, and resource allocation, ensuring the efficient use of funds and the success of projects. You are responsible for ensuring compliance with all relevant safety, environmental, and operational standards during all phases of project execution. You are responsible for the preparation of detailed project reports for the upper management, communicating progress, risks, and mitigation strategies.

Your profile

You hold a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field. You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in infrastructure project management, preferably within an airport or transportation environment. You have a proven track record of successful project delivery, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget, and have experience in leading multidisciplinary teams. You have strong leadership skills and excellent problem-solving and organizational skills. You have excellent communication skills, both verbally and written, in English, Dutch and Papiamentu. Spanish is preferable.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via [email protected] or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your cover letter and resume before January 13th, 2025 to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference check, and integrity screening may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

