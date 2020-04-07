Vacancy Junior Software Developers

IBIS Management Associates Inc. is looking for talented and self-motivated graduates as Junior Software Developers

To join our dynamic team:

You are passionate problem solver

You love designing and implementing innovative

Technology solutions:

You have already basic experience in programming languages

You are interested in new development & possibilities

With technology:

You have basic knowledge in working on various platforms

You verify and deploy program and systems.

We need to talk. Contact us at [email protected] to Mrs. Angelique Ellis, HR Manager.

IBIS Management Associates is a leading consulting firm and technology provider that value people; we specialized in Profitable Efficiency, Straight Through Payment Processing, Digital Banking and Regulatory Reporting. Our company is internationally oriented and we serve over 40 Financial Institutions and Corporates throughout the Caribbean and Latin America and have built a loyal base of clients over the years.

Our success is based on an extensive understanding of operational needs of Financial Institutions and corporations, delivering solutions that easily integrate with client’s existing systems.