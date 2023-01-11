Vacancy Licensed Practical Nurse St. Maarten

Licensed Practical Nurse St. Martin’s Home — Nursing Home

This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) within our St. Martin’s Home — Nursing Home. Nursing Home care is divided into the sections Psychogeriatric care and Somatic care.

The LPN job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Provides support to clients with ADL activities;

Performs nursing activities;

Executes administrative tasks.

The job requires:

MBO level 3 Nursing;

Relevant work experience in nursing care and elderly care;

Able to work all shifts and work independently;

Knowledge of the English language.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Job description is available on request.

Why Work With Us?

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client-centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees. Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance, and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis. This position is based on scale FWG 35.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Macfolda Gumbs. To apply, please send your application letter, resume and diploma to Johanna Wever, HR officer via: [email protected]

