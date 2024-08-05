Management en Advies Vacancy Maintenance Manager Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 05 augustus 2024

The Maintenance Manager oversees all maintenance activities to ensure the efficient and reliable operation of facilities, equipment, and machinery at Toucan Beach Resort. This role includes managing a team of maintenance personnel, planning and executing maintenance schedules, and ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Additionally, the Maintenance Manager is responsible for the security and garden maintenance of the premises, including managing the security, garden teams, and parking, as well as overseeing First Aid provisions.

In the role of Maintenance Manager, you are directly accountable to the Managing Director.

The Maintenance Manager is responsible for:

Maintenance Planning and Scheduling:

Develop and implement preventive maintenance programs

Schedule maintenance activities to minimize downtime

Coordinate with other departments

Team Management:

Lead maintenance, security, and garden teams

Provide training and conduct performance evaluations

Manage security to ensure safety, including the parking area

Supervise garden maintenance for aesthetic upkeep

Budget and Resource Management:

Manage the maintenance budget and control costs

Procure and manage spare parts and supplies

Safety and Compliance:

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and company policies

Conduct safety inspections and maintain records

Oversee First Aid provisions and emergency procedures (BHV)

Troubleshooting and Repairs:

Diagnose and resolve equipment and facility issues

Ensure high standards and safety compliance in repairs

Vendor and Contractor Management:

Manage relationships with vendors and contractors

Oversee and negotiate maintenance work agreements

Continuous Improvement:

Identify and implement process improvements

Track maintenance performance metrics

Security Management:

Oversee security operations and emergency response plans

Implement security policies and assess risks

Arrange additional security and parking regulations if needed

Ensure proper functioning of safety installations and periodic testing

Garden Maintenance:

Ensure well-maintained and safe garden areas

Develop and implement landscaping and ground maintenance strategies

First Aid Management:

Oversee First Aid provisions across the resort

Ensure stocked and maintained First Aid kits

Coordinate medical emergency protocols

Ensure that First Aid posts are adequately staffed and hire external security for large parties in consultation with Strong Security

Regulatory Compliance:

Guide fire department inspections and implement their instructions

Implement an effective quality management system

Requirements:

Bachelor’s in engineering, Facilities Management, or related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in maintenance management with supervisory experience

Technical knowledge of maintenance processes and equipment

Leadership and team management

Proficient in maintenance software

Strong communication and reporting skills

Problem-solving and decision-making

Organizational and time-management skills

Detail-oriented and quality-focused

Please submit your application, including your resume and motivation letter, to jobs@toucanbeach.com before August 15, 2024.

