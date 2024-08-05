Vacancy Maintenance Manager Curaçao
The Maintenance Manager oversees all maintenance activities to ensure the efficient and reliable operation of facilities, equipment, and machinery at Toucan Beach Resort. This role includes managing a team of maintenance personnel, planning and executing maintenance schedules, and ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Additionally, the Maintenance Manager is responsible for the security and garden maintenance of the premises, including managing the security, garden teams, and parking, as well as overseeing First Aid provisions.
In the role of Maintenance Manager, you are directly accountable to the Managing Director.
The Maintenance Manager is responsible for:
Maintenance Planning and Scheduling:
- Develop and implement preventive maintenance programs
- Schedule maintenance activities to minimize downtime
- Coordinate with other departments
Team Management:
- Lead maintenance, security, and garden teams
- Provide training and conduct performance evaluations
- Manage security to ensure safety, including the parking area
- Supervise garden maintenance for aesthetic upkeep
Budget and Resource Management:
- Manage the maintenance budget and control costs
- Procure and manage spare parts and supplies
Safety and Compliance:
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and company policies
- Conduct safety inspections and maintain records
- Oversee First Aid provisions and emergency procedures (BHV)
Troubleshooting and Repairs:
- Diagnose and resolve equipment and facility issues
- Ensure high standards and safety compliance in repairs
Vendor and Contractor Management:
- Manage relationships with vendors and contractors
- Oversee and negotiate maintenance work agreements
Continuous Improvement:
- Identify and implement process improvements
- Track maintenance performance metrics
Security Management:
- Oversee security operations and emergency response plans
- Implement security policies and assess risks
- Arrange additional security and parking regulations if needed
- Ensure proper functioning of safety installations and periodic testing
Garden Maintenance:
- Ensure well-maintained and safe garden areas
- Develop and implement landscaping and ground maintenance strategies
First Aid Management:
- Oversee First Aid provisions across the resort
- Ensure stocked and maintained First Aid kits
- Coordinate medical emergency protocols
- Ensure that First Aid posts are adequately staffed and hire external security for large parties in consultation with Strong Security
Regulatory Compliance:
- Guide fire department inspections and implement their instructions
- Implement an effective quality management system
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s in engineering, Facilities Management, or related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in maintenance management with supervisory experience
- Technical knowledge of maintenance processes and equipment
- Leadership and team management
- Proficient in maintenance software
- Strong communication and reporting skills
- Problem-solving and decision-making
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Detail-oriented and quality-focused
Please submit your application, including your resume and motivation letter, to jobs@toucanbeach.com before August 15, 2024.