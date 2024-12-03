Vacatures Curacao Vacancy Manager Operations St. Eustatius Melanie Zandwijk 03 december 2024

We are looking for a dedicated Manager Operations to lead our operations team and oversee the daily activities of our healthcare facility. This strategic role requires strong leadership, attention to detail, and a proven track record of operational excellence in the healthcare sector.

Your Role

As the Manager of Operations, you will:

Lead and mentor operational departments, including cleaning, kitchen, technical service, and facility management.

Oversee facility maintenance, medical equipment improvements, and the development of new healthcare facilities.

Streamline operational processes like patient registration, home care services, and administrative tasks.

Manage budgets, ensuring effective project delivery within set financial plans.

Continuously evaluate and optimize operational policies.

Provide strategic guidance to align with the organization’s goals and annual plans.

Who We’re Looking For

You bring:

A bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management (HBO level).

At least 5 years of experience in a senior operational role in a medical/hospital setting.

Proven ability to lead teams of 15+ members.

Budget and financial management experience.

Excellent managerial and coaching skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity.

Fluency in Dutch and English.

Residency on St. Eustatius or willingness to relocate.

About SEHCF

SEHCF operates the only medical facility on St. Eustatius, providing Primary Care+ services. With a team of 65 healthcare professionals, we deliver outpatient care, community/home care, emergency services, physiotherapy, and diagnostic services. We collaborate closely with hospitals and health organizations across the Caribbean to ensure top-notch patient care.

What We Offer

Full-time (40 hours/week) position.

Gross monthly salary: $4,055 – $5,604 (based on experience).

(based on experience). Competitive benefits aligned with our Collective Labor Agreement.

Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension Plan and BES Health Insurance Plan.

Apply Today!

Submit your resume, cover letter, diplomas, and references by January 3, 2025, to [email protected] (Attn: Mr. Philip van Woerkom, Chairman of the Board of Directors). For questions, call +599 319-7279.

