Vacancy Network Administrator Saba

Saba is an island in the Caribbean and a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. Saba, including Green Island, became a special municipality after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010.



The island is five-square miles and has approximately 1900 inhabitants. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Zion’s Hill. Currently about 1900 inhabitants (including several hundred medical students) live on an area of 13 square kilometers on Saba.

This beautiful island is in search of a: Network Administrator

The island government of Saba is known for its stability. It maintains good relations with the Netherlands and makes sure that results are accomplished in various domains. In the organization people work together on a further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, waste collection and management, tourism, social development, health care, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, citizen affairs, legal advice, and various policy areas. The staff consists of about 190 persons in total.The Public Entity Saba is looking for a network administrator in the field of information and communications technology for a period of 2 years. The network administrator reports to the Island Secretary.

The Network Administrator’s role is to ensure the stable operation of the computer networks. This includes planning, developing, installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all network hardware, software, and communication links.

Task responsibilities:

Implementation – includes installing and configuring networking software, laying out and connecting cables between servers and nodes, establishing secure connections, (installing wireless transmitters and receivers with the ICT Assistant) Draw up on entire Network Plan/Description with all hardware and software, VLAN implementation, Network segmentation, define network policies and procedures, research and make recommendations to the Senior ICT Worker.

Management – updating network, and security software; monitoring daily Network traffic, maintaining network logs, assisting with special projects when needed, monitoring of Firewall, monitor of DHCP Server, scanning of all IP Addresses, ensure network security and connectivity, monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughout, goodput, and latency) and test for weaknesses.

Troubleshooting – analyzing network logs, IP conflicts, network loops, (installing patches, along with ICT Assistant), rewiring of network patches and ports, resolve problems by end user for network connectivity, troubleshoot when & if entire network loses internet connectivity.

Self-education– keeping up to date with all latest network protocols, ensuing that OLS has the up-to-date network switch, hubs, and firewalls.

Reports back to Senior ICT Worker with recommendations and updates for the Network Infrastructure.

Work Requirements:

Fundamental knowledge of networking concepts

Proven network engineering, network operations, and network performance analysis skills

Hands-on technical troubleshooting capabilities

Ability to work independently under minimal supervision

Knowledge of computing infrastructures

Familiarity with server management and Network monitoring tools

Exceptional critical thinking and problem-solving ability

Proficiency with scripting languages

Strong interpersonal skills to assist non-technical individuals with complex technical issues

Experience with HP Management Switches

Experience with PfSense Firewall

Experience with VPN management

Experience in Security Firewalls

Must be a team player, have excellent communication skills and is flexible and practical

English Language

Education and Experience Requirements:

Associate degree in computer science

Cisco Certified Network Associate

CompTIA Network+

2+ years’ experience as a network administrator

Experience in other workplaces with networking

Basic knowledge of Microsoft office 2019 is recommended

Experience in Windows Server 2012 to 2019 is recommended

Basic computer troubleshooting

Employment conditions:

Public Entity Saba offers a 36-hour work week (full time), a basic salary of $ 3,890 to $ 5,335.00 excl. 15.5% allowances (in scale 12) and a competitive secondary employment conditions package. Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate traveling from abroad.

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application letter and CV to [email protected] on or before 8th of July, 2022.

For more information about the vacancy please contact Senior ICT Lorenzo Caines at [email protected].

