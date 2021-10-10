Vacancy Project Manager Sint Maarten















PJIAE N.V. is looking for a qualified Project Manager to join the Project Management Unit (PMU) responsible for the Princess Juliana International Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of St Maarten as well as Counterpart Funds.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include providing the service of a Project Manager.

Duration and location of assignment: This is a full-time position based in Sint Maarten. The service is for the duration of the project (expected to be 18 months, with possibility to extend). Expected date of assignment: December 2021. Salary: Appropriate compensation will be offered to the right candidate



The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) can be found on our website: www.sxmairport.com/construction.php

PJIAE now invites eligible individual consultants to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should submit a CV including information demonstrating the fulfillment of the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services.



The shortlisting criteria are:

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Engineering;

Minimum 15 years of relevant project management experience;

Experience minimum 10 years as a Project Manager in large (> $50 mil) construction projects in a complexoperational environment (airport, hospital, etc. ) is required;

FIDIC Red Book experience preferred;

Excellent project- and contract management skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Strong time management and organizational skills with attention to detail;

Computer literate. Good knowledge of MS Office applications. Other software is an advantage;

Excellent writing skills;

English language (oral and written).

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraph, 3.17 of the World Bank’s ‘Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers’, setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

The individual will be selected based on the qualification and experience, in accordance with the procedures set out in ‘The World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers and the Rules and Regulations of PJIAE.

Need more Information? Contact us for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7540.Expression of interest must be delivered in a written form to the e-mail address below by no later than 17.00 Sint Maarten time on October 19, 2021.

Att: Mirto Breell, Project Director E-mail: [email protected].

Meld je aan om elke zondag de laatste vacatures te ontvangen in inbox:

Bekijk meer vacatures: