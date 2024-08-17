Vacatures Curacao Vacancy Registered Nurse Statia Melanie Zandwijk 17 augustus 2024

SEHCF is seeking an enthusiastic, experienced, and service-oriented Registered Nurse to join our team and make a positive impact on patient care. This is a challenging role offering the opportunity to contribute to the growth and professionalization of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center. While your primary work location will be at the medical center, you may also be required to assist in other nursing departments.

Key Responsibilities

Provide direct nursing care to patients in line with established standards.

Perform technical nursing tasks such as subcutaneous and intramuscular injections, catheterization, and applying stomach probes.

Deliver basic patient care (e.g., washing, showering, dressing, feeding assistance).

Conduct ECGs.

Assist with doctors’ rounds, medical examinations, and treatments, including emergency situations.

Actively participate in quality improvement initiatives, including team meetings, protocol development, and other quality assurance activities.

Accompany patients to and from off-island healthcare facilities as needed.

Candidate Profile

Qualifications : Registered Nurse diploma at mbo-4 level or higher. Minimum of 5 years of proven work experience. Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required; additional nursing specializations are a plus.

: Skills : Good command of Dutch and English (spoken and written). Strong interpersonal and teamwork abilities. Ability to work independently when required. Proactive, patient-centered approach, driven by quality improvement. Eager to learn and continuously enhance your skills.

:

About SEHCF

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) operates the island’s only medical facility, ensuring comprehensive primary care services for our community. Our team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, midwives, physiotherapists, and specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care. We provide a wide range of healthcare services, including outpatient care, emergency response, community (home) care, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services in our laboratory and X-ray departments.

SEHCF maintains strong partnerships with medical centers in St. Maarten, Bonaire, and Curaçao, as well as key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport, and local public health organizations (GGD, GGZ).

What We Offer

Position : Full-time (40 hours per week) with a shift schedule (day, evening, and night shifts).

: Full-time (40 hours per week) with a shift schedule (day, evening, and night shifts). Salary : Based on the FWG system 3.0 , starting from USD 2,544.00 to 2,822.00 (gross per month, depending on experience).

: Based on the , starting from USD 2,544.00 to 2,822.00 (gross per month, depending on experience). Benefits : Competitive benefits package in accordance with the Collective Labor Agreement.

: Competitive benefits package in accordance with the Collective Labor Agreement. Pension & Insurance: Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension plan and Zorgverzekering BES health insurance plan.

Interested?

If you are passionate about nursing and meet the qualifications, we invite you to apply. Please submit the following:

Your CV/resume

Cover letter

Copies of diplomas and certificates

Two references

Submit your application to: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mrs. Lysandra Kooyman, Care Manager, via email at hr@sehcf.org.

For more information, contact Mrs. Kooyman at +599 318-2211 or +599 319-1536.

St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

H.M. Queen Beatrix Rd. 25 | Oranjestad | St. Eustatius

Website: www.sehcf.org

Phone: +599 318-2211

This format clearly organizes the essential information, making it easy for potential applicants to read and understand the job description, responsibilities, and application process.

Location: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), Caribbean Netherlands

Position Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week, shift work)

Salary: USD 2,544.00 – 2,822.00 (based on experience)

Closing Date: August 28, 2024

About the Position

SEHCF is seeking an enthusiastic, experienced, and service-oriented Registered Nurse to join our team and make a positive impact on patient care. This is a challenging role offering the opportunity to contribute to the growth and professionalization of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center. While your primary work location will be at the medical center, you may also be required to assist in other nursing departments.

Key Responsibilities

Provide direct nursing care to patients in line with established standards.

Perform technical nursing tasks such as subcutaneous and intramuscular injections, catheterization, and applying stomach probes.

Deliver basic patient care (e.g., washing, showering, dressing, feeding assistance).

Conduct ECGs.

Assist with doctors’ rounds, medical examinations, and treatments, including emergency situations.

Actively participate in quality improvement initiatives, including team meetings, protocol development, and other quality assurance activities.

Accompany patients to and from off-island healthcare facilities as needed.

Qualifications : Registered Nurse diploma at mbo-4 level or higher. Minimum of 5 years of proven work experience. Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required; additional nursing specializations are a plus.

: Skills : Good command of Dutch and English (spoken and written). Strong interpersonal and teamwork abilities. Ability to work independently when required. Proactive, patient-centered approach, driven by quality improvement. Eager to learn and continuously enhance your skills.

:

About SEHCF

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) operates the island’s only medical facility, ensuring comprehensive primary care services for our community. Our team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, midwives, physiotherapists, and specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care. We provide a wide range of healthcare services, including outpatient care, emergency response, community (home) care, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services in our laboratory and X-ray departments.

SEHCF maintains strong partnerships with medical centers in St. Maarten, Bonaire, and Curaçao, as well as key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport, and local public health organizations (GGD, GGZ).

What We Offer

Position : Full-time (40 hours per week) with a shift schedule (day, evening, and night shifts).

: Full-time (40 hours per week) with a shift schedule (day, evening, and night shifts). Salary : Based on the FWG system 3.0 , starting from USD 2,544.00 to 2,822.00 (gross per month, depending on experience).

: Based on the , starting from USD 2,544.00 to 2,822.00 (gross per month, depending on experience). Benefits : Competitive benefits package in accordance with the Collective Labor Agreement.

: Competitive benefits package in accordance with the Collective Labor Agreement. Pension & Insurance: Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Pension plan and Zorgverzekering BES health insurance plan.

Interested?

If you are passionate about nursing and meet the qualifications, we invite you to apply. Please submit the following:

Your CV/resume

Cover letter

Copies of diplomas and certificates

Two references

Submit your application to: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mrs. Lysandra Kooyman, Care Manager, via email at hr@sehcf.org.

For more information, contact Mrs. Kooyman at +599 318-2211 or +599 319-1536.

St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

H.M. Queen Beatrix Rd. 25 | Oranjestad | St. Eustatius

Website: www.sehcf.org

Phone: +599 318-2211

Location: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), Caribbean Netherlands

Position Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week, shift work)

Salary: USD 2,544.00 – 2,822.00 (based on experience)

Closing Date: August 28, 2024

Closing date: August 28, 2024

25