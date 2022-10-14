Vacancy Reporting Manager Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.
PJIAE N.V. is looking for a Reporting Manager. The Reporting Manager will be responsible for managing the preparation and distribution of periodic financial statements. The Reporting Manager ensures that reports, filings, and documentations comply with PJIAE N.V. regulation and professional standards. The Reporting Manager will be tasked with managing the Accounts Receivable and Statistical staff in their day-to-day performance and will also work with auditors.
ROLE
- Manage the Accounts Receivable and Statistical Team
- Expand and maintain Dashboards
- Generate reports and analysis
- Prepare Monthly and Quarterly reports, annual Budgets, latest estimates
- Provide quarterly passenger and aircraft movements outlook
- Assist with annual audit
- Forecast with the Commercial Division
- Reconcile and control data against the information received from the Airlines/ Handlers, SITA, Tower, and Border Control System
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or a closely related discipline
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in managing staff
- Hands on experience with dashboarding tools, such as Microsoft Power BI orequivalent is highly desirable
- Ability to manage time efficiently, effectively handle multiple tasks andcompeting priorities, as well as meet deadlines
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Accurate, proactive, and highly motivated
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, specifically with modelling and pivot tables
- Proficiency with data and can translate complex information intounderstandable reports both financially and commercially
APPLICATION PROCESS
Submit your proposal to the HR department via email at [email protected] no later than October 28, 2022.
MORE INFORMATION
Contact the HR department for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.
Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.
