Vacancy Reporting Manager Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for a Reporting Manager. The Reporting Manager will be responsible for managing the preparation and distribution of periodic financial statements. The Reporting Manager ensures that reports, filings, and documentations comply with PJIAE N.V. regulation and professional standards. The Reporting Manager will be tasked with managing the Accounts Receivable and Statistical staff in their day-to-day performance and will also work with auditors.

ROLE

Manage the Accounts Receivable and Statistical Team

Expand and maintain Dashboards

Generate reports and analysis

Prepare Monthly and Quarterly reports, annual Budgets, latest estimates

Provide quarterly passenger and aircraft movements outlook

Assist with annual audit

Forecast with the Commercial Division

Reconcile and control data against the information received from the Airlines/ Handlers, SITA, Tower, and Border Control System

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or a closely related discipline

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in managing staff

Hands on experience with dashboarding tools, such as Microsoft Power BI orequivalent is highly desirable

Ability to manage time efficiently, effectively handle multiple tasks andcompeting priorities, as well as meet deadlines

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Accurate, proactive, and highly motivated

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, specifically with modelling and pivot tables

Proficiency with data and can translate complex information intounderstandable reports both financially and commercially

APPLICATION PROCESS

Submit your proposal to the HR department via email at [email protected] no later than October 28, 2022.

MORE INFORMATION

Contact the HR department for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.

