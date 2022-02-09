Vacancy Sous Chef Bonaire













Will you join our team as a sous-chef?

Trocadero Bonaire is looking for a sous-chef. We are a restaurant, bar and club, located in a unique location on the boulevard in the heart of Kralendijk. We offer a cozy place where guests can enjoy the tastiest dishes, cold drinks, beautiful sunsets, and the best live music on Bonaire.

We think it is important that you feel involved with Trocadero, and therefore we offer good earnings, a beautiful workplace by the sea and a warm welcome in a friendly team. Will you become part of our kitchen team?

We are looking for a sous-chef:

With a great sense of responsibility;

Who has experience in a similar position;

Which guarantees the quality of dishes;

With passion for the profession;

Who can guide/train young chefs;

That is stress resistant;

Who consider hygiene to be of paramount importance.

We offer:

A good working atmosphere;

A high degree of freedom and independence;

Development opportunities;

Work in a dynamic environment with nice colleagues;

A good salary.

Are you the sous-chef we are looking for? Send your motivation letter and CV to [email protected]

