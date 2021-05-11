Vacancy Speech & Language Therapist Sint Maarten















Are you looking for a new opportunity to assist others with their speech and language difficulties and help others learn to effectively communicate with their environment? Join our professional paramedical team!

Your responsibilities as a Speech & Language Therapist will be:

Observe, assess/diagnose and evaluate clients with speech, language, cognitive/intellectual, communication and/or swallowing/feeding difficulties and clients with comorbidities.

Monitor client’s progress and adjust treatments accordingly.

Educate clients and their family members on related topics, including prevention, coping strategies for communication problems and techniques needed for communication improvements.

Consult and update fellow professionals, group leaders and medical staff on progress of individual clients, when needed.

Keeping detailed records and documentation related to your clients therapy progress.This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours weekly). You will work both at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation and on Saba and Sint Eustatius.Requirements:You have a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech & Language Therapy. Experience with a variety of client groups, such as clients in rehabilitation, nursing home, elderly care and psychogeriatric clients is a plus.Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function description is available on request.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Petra Peut. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before May 23, 2021 to: [email protected]. You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

Do you want more information? Please check out our website: wyccf.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation

Meer vacatures: