Vacancy Supervisory Board Member (Aviation Expert) Melanie Zandwijk 18 oktober 2024

Windward Islands Airways International (Winair) N.V., commonly known as WINAIR, is a government-owned small regional airline in the Eastern Caribbean, founded in 1961. For over 60 years, WINAIR has provided safe and efficient air transportation in the Caribbean.

In the coming years, the primary focus will be on realizing WINAIR’s ambitions to become a significant regional player in the Caribbean and addressing associated financial, regulator and operational challenges. WINAIR is committed to being a leading, safe, reliable, and profitable regional carrier, continually expanding and enhancing its services while maintaining unparalleled safety standards.

On behalf of WINAIR, Deloitte is looking for candidates for the position of: Supervisory Board Member (Aviation expert)

Position

The Supervisory Board of WINAIR plays a crucial role in guiding the company toward long-term success by approving strategic plans, regulations, and the overarching business plan. This role involves a thorough monitoring and evaluation of the Board of Directors’ performance, ensuring alignment with the company’s objectives and the effective implementation of its strategies.

The Supervisory Board oversees the Board of Directors, focusing on operational integrity, ensuring risk management frameworks, and monitoring financial and operational aspects. These responsibilities require a good understanding of the company’s financial health and performance metrics, enabling informed decision-making that supports sustainable growth.

For the (civil) aviation expert on the Supervisory Board, the focus is on overseeing that strict compliance with industry specific regulations, including adherence to ICAO conventions, FAA regulations, and local laws is maintained.

Requirements

With a proven track record in the civil aviation industry, particularly within small regional airlines operating up to ten aircraft, you bring the necessary experience to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability within the Supervisory Board and for WINAIR.

Additionally, the following requirements apply:

Academic or HBO-level degree, or equivalent experience (minimum 15 years in relevant field).

Senior managerial experience in leadership roles with over five years of end-to-end responsibility.

Proven track record in civil aviation with deep knowledge of the civil airline sector, especially small regional airlines.

Experience in navigating complex economic, safety, and security regulations.

Strong understanding of financial statements and management reports.

Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.

Experience in a supervisory role is highly advantageous.

Competencies

Strong commitment to WINAIR and its societal impact.

Team player with an entrepreneurial attitude and well-developed advisory skills.

Analytical skills to evaluate management proposals critically and constructively.

Well developed judgment skills, commercial acumen, and decisiveness.

Solution-oriented, with a record of resolving complex issues efficiently.

Independent and objective, avoiding conflicts of interest.

Capable of constructively challenging others’ views and openness to feedback.

Relevant network and relationships, including with civil aviation authorities in Curaçao and St. Maarten.

Please note that, as per the Articles of Association, you may not hold more than three memberships on Supervisory Boards (including WINAIR). Additionally, you may not be an employee or service provider of WINAIR, hold an elected or appointed position in the Government of Sint Maarten or the Government of the Netherlands (such as Ministers or Members of Parliament), nor may your next of kin in the first degree (spouse, child, sibling, or parent) hold these positions.

Availability and Compensation

The compensation for this position is in line with market standards for government-owned companies of similar size in St. Maarten, reflecting the role’s significance and level of responsibility. You are expected to dedicate eight to ten hours per week to the Supervisory Board’s activities, ensuring meaningful contributions to WINAIR’s governance and strategic oversight. This commitment involves participating in meetings, reviewing information and management reports, and collaborating with fellow Supervisory Board members and the Board of Directors to drive the company forward.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or via phone: (+5999) 433 3333. Please email your cover letter and resume before November 4th, 2024 to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, reference check, integrity screening and medical examination may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.

