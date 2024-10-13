Nieuws Curaçao Vacancy Trainer for Airport Customer Service Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 13 oktober 2024

Request for expression of Interest

(CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION) Trainer for Airport Customer Service for PJIAE and the Airport Community Sint Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, Terminal Reconstruction Project Assignment Title: Trainer for Airport Customer Service for PJIAE and the Airport Community.

Reference No : SX-PJIAE-430226-CS-INDV

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of St Maarten as well as Counterpart Funds.

The development objective of PJIAE Terminal Reconstruction project is to fully restore the service and passenger capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) to pre-Hurricane Irma levels, with improved resilience towards hurricanes.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include a Trainer for Airport Customer Service for PJIAE and the Airport Community. The overall objective of this engagement is to develop and deliver effective, practical, and culturally relevant training for all PJIAE’s Staff and the Airport community totaling about 700 to 1000 individuals. The training objective is to foster a Customer Centric Culture at PJIAE and build team collaboration, to enhance passenger satisfaction and promote positive feedback. And to further build on the airport’s brand/image.

The expected start date is immediate, with the duration of 6 months. The Consultant will be paid on a lump sum basis against acceptance of deliverables by the Client.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/060t9zx7ku4idx7jja30i/TOR__-_Airport_Customer_Service_final.docx?rlkey=l0s95z33a8dp9wkesr4e9trb4&st=9c2uf1sa&dl=0

The PJIAE now invites eligible individuals (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services (attach curriculum vitae with description of experience in similar assignments, similar conditions, etc.). Firms’ staff may express interest through the employing firm for the assignment and, under such situation, only the experience and qualifications of individuals shall be considered in the selection process. The criteria for selecting the Consultant are:

Accreditation and Certification: Relevant certifications such as CHT (Certified Hospitality Trainer, CPLP (Certified Professional in Learning and Performance), Certified Professional Trainer (CPT), or equivalent certification.

Relevant certifications such as CHT (Certified Hospitality Trainer, CPLP (Certified Professional in Learning and Performance), Certified Professional Trainer (CPT), or equivalent certification. Industry and Logistics Experience: Extensive experience working with airports, or other large companies in the hospitality sector, with specific expertise in logistics and transportation of large groups of people.

Extensive experience working with airports, or other large companies in the hospitality sector, with specific expertise in logistics and transportation of large groups of people. Role-Playing and Scenario-Based Training: Proven ability to design and deliver practical, role-playing, and scenario-based training sessions.

Proven ability to design and deliver practical, role-playing, and scenario-based training sessions. Cultural Affinity: Understanding and affinity with the local Caribbean culture to ensure culturally relevant and effective training.

Understanding and affinity with the local Caribbean culture to ensure culturally relevant and effective training. On-Site and Hybrid Training Delivery: Willingness to conduct significant on-site training at PJIAE, with the capability to offer a mix of in-person and minimal online training.

Willingness to conduct significant on-site training at PJIAE, with the capability to offer a mix of in-person and minimal online training. Engaging and Dynamic Training Approach: Engaging, dynamic, and capable of maintaining participant interest and enthusiasm with interactive and practical methods.

Engaging, dynamic, and capable of maintaining participant interest and enthusiasm with interactive and practical methods. Safety and Compliance Expertise: Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance requirements for transporting large groups, with the ability to conduct simulation training that mimics real-life scenarios.

Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance requirements for transporting large groups, with the ability to conduct simulation training that mimics real-life scenarios. Attention to detail as well as demonstrated skills in time management and working to fixed deadlines will also be required.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016, revised September 2023 (“Procurement Regulations”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

The individual will be selected based on the qualification and experience, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Procurement Regulations and the Rules and Regulations of PJIAE. Further information can be obtained at the email address below.

Expression of interest must be delivered to the e-mail address below no later than 23.00 Sint Maarten time on 25 October 2024 to: tnychyperovych@sxmairport.com

0